Linda’s practice focuses primarily on complex environmental litigation, agency rulemakings, compliance counseling and environmental aspects of business transactions, both under state and federal law. Linda has a multifaceted practice covering the major federal environmental statutes, including the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA or Superfund), Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) and others, as well as certain environmental statutes and regulations under North Carolina law. Representative clients include companies engaged in electricity generation, waste management, chemical manufacturing, farming and food processing, and project finance.

Linda has extensive experience in state and federal regulatory matters analyzing proposed agency regulations and draft permits and submitting comments on behalf of industry clients to help shape a reasoned, cost-effective and common-sense approach to regulation. Linda also counsels clients on compliance with the statutes and regulations that govern their businesses and assists in challenges to agency rules and actions at both the state and federal level.

Currently, Linda represents a client in cutting edge complex litigation taking place in state, federal and administrative courts, which is setting new precedent and shaping the interpretation of various provisions of state and federal laws related to the management of coal ash and other coal combustion residuals. Linda also represents a client in the waste management industry in several Superfund matters which involve negotiating the allocation of cleanup costs among potentially responsible parties. Other experience includes drafting due diligence reports that advise clients investing in wind energy projects of potential environmental liabilities and executing public records requests under federal and state law and defending against public records requests to prevent disclosure of privileged or protected information.

Linda participates in the firm’s pro bono initiative and recently represented a non-profit organization for at-risk youth in a workers’ compensation insurance case before the North Carolina Industrial Commission.

Linda graduated with honors from the College of William & Mary Marshall-Wythe School of Law and prior to joining the firm, served as judicial clerk to the Honorable Sam W. Coleman, III on the Court of Appeals of Virginia.

Linda is admitted to practice in all state courts in the District of Columbia, North Carolina and Virginia.