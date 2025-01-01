Overview

Lindsey focuses her practice on commercial real estate transactions around the United States. Lindsey assists clients with acquisitions, dispositions, financing, development, construction, and leasing matters. She represents owners, investors, lenders, developers, and others in connection with real estate assets, including multifamily, industrial, mixed-use, office, hospitality, and retail properties. She also has experience with real estate sustainability.

Education

JD, Cornell Law School, General Editor and an Online Editor, Cornell Law Review, 2023

BA, Hamilton College, 2020

Admissions

New York

