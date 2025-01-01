Lindsey Foster
Associate
Overview
Lindsey focuses her practice on commercial real estate transactions around the United States. Lindsey assists clients with acquisitions, dispositions, financing, development, construction, and leasing matters. She represents owners, investors, lenders, developers, and others in connection with real estate assets, including multifamily, industrial, mixed-use, office, hospitality, and retail properties. She also has experience with real estate sustainability.
Education
JD, Cornell Law School, General Editor and an Online Editor, Cornell Law Review, 2023
BA, Hamilton College, 2020
Admissions
New York