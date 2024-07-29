A preeminent lawyer and dynamic problem solver, Lisa assists clients in identifying, evaluating and managing risks associated with privacy and data security practices. She advises clients on the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 and other comprehensive state privacy laws, GLB, HIPAA and state health privacy laws, COPPA, CAN-SPAM, FCRA, VPPA, data breach notification laws, and other U.S. state and federal privacy and cybersecurity requirements (including HR rules), and global data protection laws (including those in the EU, Asia and Latin America). She provides extensive advice on cybersecurity risks, incidents and policy issues, including proactive cyber incident readiness. Through the firm’s privacy and security in M&A transactions team, Lisa also guides clients on risks and potential liabilities associated with inadequate privacy and data security practices in high-stakes corporate transactions. She conducts all phases of data privacy assessments and information security policy audits. She also develops corporate records management programs, including policies, records retention schedules and training modules.



Lisa has been rated the “No. 1 privacy professional” in all surveys by Computerworld magazine. She is recognized by Chambers and Partners as a “Star” performer (the highest honor) for privacy and data security—the only privacy lawyer in the United States to receive this distinguished ranking. She also is ranked among the leading lawyers in Band 1 for incident response. Lisa is recognized as a leading lawyer for cyber crime, data protection and privacy by The Legal 500 United States. In addition, Hunton Andrews Kurth’s privacy and cybersecurity practice has received the topmost national rankings in privacy and data security both from Chambers and Partners and The Legal 500.



Lisa speaks frequently at conferences, has testified regularly before the US Congress and other legislative and regulatory agencies, is the author of numerous treatises and articles, has been tapped to lead several industry committees and organizations, is sought after by media outlets and industry publications for her professional insights, and appears regularly on national television and radio news programs. She is the editor and lead author of the Privacy and Cybersecurity Law Deskbook, published by Aspen Publishers, Wolters Kluwer Law & Business.