Lonnie D. Nunley, III
Overview
Chip’s practice focuses on representing clients before State and Federal Courts in complex civil litigation, and before the Virginia State Corporation Commission in regulatory matters. Chip practices in the firm's Richmond office. He has over 30 years’ experience representing individuals and small, medium and large-sized companies in State and Federal Courts in Virginia and across the country. He has handled cases involving environmental contamination, aircraft product liability, consumer products product liability, commercial disputes arising from contracts and leases, and business tort claims. Chip has also handled litigated matters, including rate cases and large-asset purchase applications, before the Virginia State Corporation Commission.
Chip is admitted to practice in the US District Courts for the Eastern and Western Districts of Virginia, and the US Courts of Appeals for the Second and Fourth Circuits.
Experience
- First chair trial experience in bench and jury trials in State and Federal Courts.
- Represented a large utility in rate proceedings before the Virginia State Corporation Commission.
- Extensive experience in state and federal courts throughout the United States in offensive and defensive discovery (depositions, with particular emphasis on defense of corporate executives and taking/defending experts on scientific issues, document discovery and discovery motion practice).
- Handled regulatory cases involving distributed solar power generation and estimation of natural gas reserves.
- Litigated largest defamation action ever filed in United States.
- Extensive experience with developing, building-out and testing jury themes and supporting testimony and exhibits for complex litigation.
- Coordinating defense of product liability actions throughout Eastern and Western Europe, Australia and Israel for a major US multinational client.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recipient of the Lewis F. Powell Pro Bono Award, Virginia State Bar, 2022
- Virginia Lawyers Hall of Fame, 2020
- Fellow, The Virginia Law Foundation, 2014
- Listed in The Best Lawyers in America, 1999–2024
- Virginia State Bar Professionalism Faculty, 2011–2014
- National Trial Advocacy College Faculty, 2008–Current
- Richmond Bar Association Pro Bono Publico Award, 1990
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Virginia State Bar
- Chair, Virginia State Bar Special Committee on Access to Legal Services
- Member, Virginia Bar Association
- Member, Federal Bar Association
- Member, Board of Directors, Central Virginia Legal Aid
- Member, Board of Directors, Legal Aid Justice Center
- Chair, HomeAgain Board of Directors
Education
JD, University of Virginia School of Law, 1984
BA, English and Politics, Washington and Lee University, magna cum laude, 1981
Admissions
Virginia
Clerkships
- US District Court, Western District of Virginia