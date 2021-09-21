Chip’s practice focuses on representing clients before State and Federal Courts in complex civil litigation, and before the Virginia State Corporation Commission in regulatory matters. Chip practices in the firm's Richmond office. He has over 30 years’ experience representing individuals and small, medium and large-sized companies in State and Federal Courts in Virginia and across the country. He has handled cases involving environmental contamination, aircraft product liability, consumer products product liability, commercial disputes arising from contracts and leases, and business tort claims. Chip has also handled litigated matters, including rate cases and large-asset purchase applications, before the Virginia State Corporation Commission.

Chip is admitted to practice in the US District Courts for the Eastern and Western Districts of Virginia, and the US Courts of Appeals for the Second and Fourth Circuits.