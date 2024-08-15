Louis M. Stahl
Louis’s practice involves a variety of commercial real estate transactions. Louis is an associate in the firm’s capital finance and real estate team. He focuses primarily on commercial real estate transactions occurring throughout the country, including acquisitions and dispositions, financing and leasing.
Louis also maintains an active pro bono practice.
- Recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch for Real Estate Law, 2021-2024
- Named Outstanding Clinic Attorney Volunteer, Dallas Volunteer Attorney Program, 2018
JD, The University of Texas School of Law, Articles and Notes Editor, Texas International Law Journal (Vols. 49 & 50), 2015
BA, Economics with Liberal Arts Honors, The University of Texas at Austin, 2012
Texas