Lucía is the firm’s New York pro bono fellow. She assists low-income clients with civil pro bono matters, dividing her time between counseling other attorneys at Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP on pro bono immigration matters and providing direct representation to clients at Kids in Need of Defense (KIND) and the Legal Aid Society. Her practice focuses exclusively on immigration matters, including Special Immigrant Juvenile Status, asylum, U Visas, and family-based petitions.

Prior to joining the firm, Lucía was a staff attorney at Catholic Charities Community Services (CCCS), where she provided direct representation before the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR), and state courts for indigent clients. At CCCS, Lucía also staffed the Immigration Court Helpdesk (ICH), where she provided pro bono services to unrepresented individuals in Immigration Court proceedings in New York City.

Prior to earning her LL.M., Lucía worked as a Spanish interpreter in Immigration Court and at the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor for the City of New York. She also served as a consular officer in the Department of Protection of the Consulate General of Mexico in New York, where she provided emergency services to nationals and taught know-your-rights workshops to Mexican community groups.

In Mexico, Lucía worked in private practice on corporate transactions and matters at a Notary Public’s office.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Recipient of the Pro Bono Publico Award, The Legal Aid Society, 2024

Affiliations

Professional

  • Immigration & Nationality Committee, New York City Bar Association
  • Immigration Advocates Network

Publications

  • April 8, 2021
    Publication
    Co-author
    The U.S. Water and Wastewater Crisis – How Many Wake-up Calls Are Enough?, Just Security

Education

LLM, Columbia Law School, Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar, Human Rights Fellow, 2021

MA, Translation and Interpretation, Middlebury Institute of International Studies, 2017

LLB, Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Occidente (ITESO), first in class, 2012

Admissions

New York

Mexico

Languages

  • French
  • Spanish

Areas of Focus

