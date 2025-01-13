Lucia focuses her practice on corporate, regulatory, and compliance matters involving financial institutions. Lucia assists financial institutions with a broad range of consumer protection, corporate, and regulatory matters. She represents financial institutions and their holding companies in corporate re-organizations, securities offerings, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and general bank regulatory matters. She also counsels clients on compliance with federal and state consumer finance laws, including the Equal Credit Opportunity Act (ECOA), Truth in Lending Act (TILA), and prohibitions on unfair, deceptive, and abusive acts and practices (UDAAP).