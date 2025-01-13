Lucia Jacangelo
Overview
Lucia focuses her practice on corporate, regulatory, and compliance matters involving financial institutions. Lucia assists financial institutions with a broad range of consumer protection, corporate, and regulatory matters. She represents financial institutions and their holding companies in corporate re-organizations, securities offerings, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and general bank regulatory matters. She also counsels clients on compliance with federal and state consumer finance laws, including the Equal Credit Opportunity Act (ECOA), Truth in Lending Act (TILA), and prohibitions on unfair, deceptive, and abusive acts and practices (UDAAP).
Insights
Legal Updates
- 8 Minute ReadJanuary 13, 2025Legal Update
- 3 Minute ReadJune 14, 2024Legal Update
- 3 Minute ReadMay 23, 2024Legal Update
- 6 Minute ReadApril 28, 2023Legal Update
Publications
- December 2021PublicationCo-authorLeveraging Fintechs and Big Data in a Fair Lending Focused 2022, Global Banking and Finance Review
- 2021PublicationAuthorOverstepping and Underproviding: Why Right-to-Try Laws are not the Proper Gateway to Experimental Drugs, 25 GMU Journal of Law, Economics, and Policy, Volume 16.1
News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 22, 2024News
- 3 Minute ReadJuly 20, 2023News
Education
JD, George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School, 2019
MBA, George Mason University School of Business, 2019
BS, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, 2016
Admissions
District of Columbia