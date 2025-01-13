Overview

Lucia focuses her practice on corporate, regulatory, and compliance matters involving financial institutions. Lucia assists financial institutions with a broad range of consumer protection, corporate, and regulatory matters. She represents financial institutions and their holding companies in corporate re-organizations, securities offerings, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and general bank regulatory matters. She also counsels clients on compliance with federal and state consumer finance laws, including the Equal Credit Opportunity Act (ECOA), Truth in Lending Act (TILA), and prohibitions on unfair, deceptive, and abusive acts and practices (UDAAP).

Insights

Publications

  • December 2021
    Publication
    Co-author
    Leveraging Fintechs and Big Data in a Fair Lending Focused 2022, Global Banking and Finance Review
  • 2021
    Publication
    Author
    Overstepping and Underproviding: Why Right-to-Try Laws are not the Proper Gateway to Experimental Drugs, 25 GMU Journal of Law, Economics, and Policy, Volume 16.1

News

Education

JD, George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School, 2019

MBA, George Mason University School of Business, 2019

BS, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, 2016

Admissions

District of Columbia

Jump to Page