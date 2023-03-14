Cindy is admitted to practice before the US Supreme Court, the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, the US District Court for the District of Columbia, and the US District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. Prior to joining Hunton & Williams LLP, she clerked for the Atomic Safety & Licensing Board Panel of the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Cindy has volunteered for several years for Catholic Charities at the Montgomery County, MD Family Justice Center, providing immigration assistance to victims of domestic abuse.