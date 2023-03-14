Lucinda Minton Langworthy
Overview
Cindy is recognized for her knowledge and experience on matters concerning federal air quality standards under the Clean Air Act. For over 30 years, she has advised clients in complex administrative proceedings to set and implement such standards and in related litigation in federal courts. Cindy’s ability to understand and interpret scientific evidence concerning effects of air pollution on public health and the environment enables her to assist companies and trade groups in advocating for reasonable and effective National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) both before federal agencies and in court. Her knowledge of the bases for these standards allows her to provide advice on implementing them in ways that ensure the standards are met without unnecessarily burdening businesses. Cindy also assists companies faced with investigations or enforcement actions to understand and rebut claims that emissions from particular facilities endanger health or the environment.
Cindy is admitted to practice before the US Supreme Court, the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, the US District Court for the District of Columbia, and the US District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. Prior to joining Hunton & Williams LLP, she clerked for the Atomic Safety & Licensing Board Panel of the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
Cindy has volunteered for several years for Catholic Charities at the Montgomery County, MD Family Justice Center, providing immigration assistance to victims of domestic abuse.
Experience
- Represents industrial clients in numerous rulemakings by the Environmental Protection Agency to establish, review, and implement National Ambient Air Quality Standards for ozone, particulate matter, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen dioxide.
- Represents industrial clients in myriad federal court proceedings concerning review, revision, and implementation of National Ambient Air Quality Standards.
- Litigates and counsels clients on the significance of specific scientific publications reporting associations between industrial air pollutants and health or environmental effects.
- Advises industrial clients concerning regulatory requirements related to implementation of federal air quality standards.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as 2021 Environmental Group of the Year, Law360, January 2022
- 2021 and 2017 Chambers USA Environment Law Firm of the Year
- Listed for Environment: Regulatory, Legal 500 United States, 2016
- Selected as a Super Lawyer for Environmental Law, Washington DC Super Lawyers magazine, 2013-2019
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Section on Energy, Environmental and Resource Law, and Section on Environmental Law, American Bar Association
- Member, Air & Waste Management Association
- Member, American Chemical Society
Insights
Events & Speaking Engagements
Publications
Blog Posts
News
Education
JD, The George Washington University Law School, with honors, 1981
BA, Biology and English, Bucknell University, cum laude, 1978
Admissions
District of Columbia
Government Service
Clerk to Administrative Judges, US Nuclear Regulatory Commission