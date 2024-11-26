Overview

Lucy is an associate on the energy and infrastructure team. She represents clients in project development and finance, corporate, energy M&A, disputes, and energy regulatory matters.

Experience

  • Acted for a European state-owned national gas company in respect of a major construction dispute with an international aspect heard by the London Court of International
  • Acted for a global industrial and energy company on a redrafting project and power purchase agreements, as well as the vendor-financed restructuring and associated EPC settlement, of a major gas-fired power plant in Ghana.
  • Assisted a Nigerian oil company on its proposed acquisition of a participating interest in an oil mining
  • Acted for an African national oil company on several projects, including in relation to the drafting and negotiation of production sharing
  • Acted for a leading supplier of electrical equipment to energy companies, in relation to a claim in the London Circuit Commercial
  • Acted for a UK-based company on the construction of a tyre pyrolysis plant in the
  • Advised on the application of EU directives/regulations and domestic maritime laws to the construction of a major port in Serbia.

Insights

Publications

  • November 14, 2022
    Co-author
    Splitting up: a fairer scheme, The Journal of the Law Society of Scotland

Education

PGDip, University of Glasgow, 2021

LLB, University of Edinburgh, 2020

Admissions

England and Wales (Solicitor)

