Lucy Robertson
Associate
Overview
Lucy is an associate on the energy and infrastructure team. She represents clients in project development and finance, corporate, energy M&A, disputes, and energy regulatory matters.
Experience
- Acted for a European state-owned national gas company in respect of a major construction dispute with an international aspect heard by the London Court of International
- Acted for a global industrial and energy company on a redrafting project and power purchase agreements, as well as the vendor-financed restructuring and associated EPC settlement, of a major gas-fired power plant in Ghana.
- Assisted a Nigerian oil company on its proposed acquisition of a participating interest in an oil mining
- Acted for an African national oil company on several projects, including in relation to the drafting and negotiation of production sharing
- Acted for a leading supplier of electrical equipment to energy companies, in relation to a claim in the London Circuit Commercial
- Acted for a UK-based company on the construction of a tyre pyrolysis plant in the
- Advised on the application of EU directives/regulations and domestic maritime laws to the construction of a major port in Serbia.
Insights
Legal Updates
- 7 Minute ReadNovember 26, 2024Legal Update
Publications
- November 14, 2022Co-authorSplitting up: a fairer scheme, The Journal of the Law Society of Scotland
Education
PGDip, University of Glasgow, 2021
LLB, University of Edinburgh, 2020
Admissions
England and Wales (Solicitor)