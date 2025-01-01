Overview

Machaella focuses her practice on complex insurance litigation and advising policyholders in insurance coverage matters. Leveraging her past experience representing insurers, she guides policyholders in all phases of litigation through resolution, including investigation, discovery, mediation, and trial.

Prior to joining the firm, Machaella represented major domestic and foreign carriers in a broad range of coverage disputes in state and federal court. She also provided comprehensive coverage opinions involving a broad range of first- and third-party coverage issues.

In law school, Machaella gained experience as a judicial intern for the Honorable Robert Long, Jr. in Florida’s Second Judicial Circuit and as an extern for the Leon County Attorney’s Office. She was also a member of the Florida State University College of Law’s Moot Court Team.

Education

JD, Florida State University College of Law, cum laude, 2020

BS, Marketing and Political Science, Clemson University, 2016

Admissions

District of Columbia

North Carolina

South Carolina

Courts

US Court of Appeals, Fourth Circuit

US District Court, Eastern District of North Carolina

US District Court, Middle District of North Carolina

US District Court, Western District of North Carolina

