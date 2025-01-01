Machaella focuses her practice on complex insurance litigation and advising policyholders in insurance coverage matters. Leveraging her past experience representing insurers, she guides policyholders in all phases of litigation through resolution, including investigation, discovery, mediation, and trial.

Prior to joining the firm, Machaella represented major domestic and foreign carriers in a broad range of coverage disputes in state and federal court. She also provided comprehensive coverage opinions involving a broad range of first- and third-party coverage issues.

In law school, Machaella gained experience as a judicial intern for the Honorable Robert Long, Jr. in Florida’s Second Judicial Circuit and as an extern for the Leon County Attorney’s Office. She was also a member of the Florida State University College of Law’s Moot Court Team.