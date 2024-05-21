Mackinlee Rogers
Associate
Overview
Mackinlee focuses her practice on energy regulatory matters. An associate on the firm’s energy and infrastructure team, Mackinlee’s experience includes advising clients on interconnection matters and electricity rate cases, as well as assisting with proceedings before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and contested permit proceedings at the state level.
In law school, Mackinlee served as the Executive Technical Editor of the Mississippi Law Journal, where she received the Outstanding Case Note Award and published two articles.
Experience
- Advised a client on the required notices to state and federal regulators in preparation of a purchase of a biofuel plant.
- Analyzed utility tariffs to assess a potential hybrid resource project and advised the client on which utility tariff is most favorable to its business model.
- Analyzed holding company, project company, and joint venture operating agreements of a renewable energy company to advise a client on potential deal structures.
Education
JD, University of Mississippi School of Law, summa cum laude, 2022
BA, University of Missouri, summa cum laude, 2019
Admissions
Texas
District of Columbia