Madeline Culbreth
Overview
Madeline focuses her practice on structured finance, asset securitization, and similar complex, fast-paced transactions. She represents financial institutions, specialty finance companies, and mortgage companies as borrowers, lenders, underwriters, and issuers. She drafts and reviews transaction documents, performs due diligence, and facilitates closings. She believes in listening to clients and being responsive to their needs.
Madeline is dedicated to pro bono work and focuses on serving charitable organizations. She works with local community organizations and other non-profits to maintain bylaws and articles of incorporation and on other governance matters.
Experience
- Represents underwriters and lenders in issuance of asset-backed securities collateralized by mortgage servicing rights and servicing advance receivables
- Assists repo buyers and repo sellers in residential mortgage repurchase facilities
- Represents borrowers and lenders with respect to servicing advance facilities, note issuances, and other structured finance and securitization transactions
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Metropolitan Richmond Women’s Bar Association
- Member, Structured Finance Association
- Member, Richmond Bar Association
- Member, Virginia Bar Association
- Board Member, Richmond Performing Arts Alliance Associate Board
Insights
Legal Updates
- 7 Minute ReadDecember 20, 2022Legal Update
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 24, 2022Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- November 7, 2023EventPresenter
- Event
Education
JD, University of Richmond School of Law, magna cum laude, McNeill Law Society, 2022
BA, University of Virginia, 2017
Admissions
Virginia