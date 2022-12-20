Madeline focuses her practice on structured finance, asset securitization, and similar complex, fast-paced transactions. She represents financial institutions, specialty finance companies, and mortgage companies as borrowers, lenders, underwriters, and issuers. She drafts and reviews transaction documents, performs due diligence, and facilitates closings. She believes in listening to clients and being responsive to their needs.

Madeline is dedicated to pro bono work and focuses on serving charitable organizations. She works with local community organizations and other non-profits to maintain bylaws and articles of incorporation and on other governance matters.