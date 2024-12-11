Madison Godsey
Overview
Madison focuses her practice on mortgage-backed securities and warehouse finance, including repurchase facilities. She represents financial institutions, investment banks, and specialty finance companies in their role as borrowers, lenders, underwriters, and issuers. Her experience spans a diverse set of assets including residential mortgage loans, mortgage servicing rights, advance receivables, HELOCs, and other asset-backed securities. Madison also advises clients, including REITs and specialty finance companies, about their status under the Investment Company Act of 1940.
Madison maintains a dedicated pro bono practice serving clients in guardianship cases, divorces, and the National Veterans Legal Service Program TSGLI.
Prior to joining the firm, Madison served as a judicial intern for the Honorable John Marshall of the 14th Judicial Circuit Court of Virginia.
Experience
- Represents borrowers and lenders with respect to servicing advance facilities, note issuances, and other securitization transactions.
- Represents issuers and underwriters on mortgage-backed and asset-backed securitizations.
- Served as legal advisor to Ginnie Mae in connection with its Multiclass Securities Program.
Affiliations
Professional
- Richmond Bar Association
Education
JD, Georgetown University Law Center, 2023
BA, University of South Carolina, 2020
Admissions
Virginia