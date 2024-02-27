Madison’s practice focuses on product liability, mass tort and toxic tort litigation. As an associate on the product liability and mass tort litigation team, Madison defends the interests of corporate clients through all phases of litigation. In addition, she also provides strategic advice to help clients navigate complex consumer protection regulations while achieving their business goals and minimizing the risk of litigation.

While in law school, Madison worked in Duke’s Wrongful Convictions Clinic. She also worked as a research assistant to Professor Mitu Gulati for two years, which resulted in three publications.