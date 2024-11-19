Maeve’s practice focuses on privacy and cybersecurity law. Maeve regularly advises clients across various industry sectors on developing or enhancing existing global privacy compliance and records management programs to help manage privacy risks. She also has extensive experience advising clients on cybersecurity incident response, including for several large-scale, high-profile cybersecurity incidents. In addition, Maeve regularly assists clients with proactive cyber incident readiness activities, such as tabletop exercises and incident response procedures.

Maeve is a co-chair of the firm’s veteran’s pro bono program and serves on the pro bono committee of Hunton Andrews Kurth’s New York office. Her active pro bono practice includes providing legal services to veterans, focusing on claims related to military sexual trauma. In addition, Maeve has represented undocumented children in immigration court matters, and has volunteered with the New York City Bar Justice Center’s Legal Clinic for the Homeless, advocating for clients facing denials and reductions of public benefits.