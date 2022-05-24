Malcolm C. Weiss
Overview
Malcolm is well-versed in a wide range of complex environmental law issues. Clients appreciate his forward-looking, practical approach to solving problems. Malcolm has developed a sophisticated practice covering a wide variety of environmental laws and statutes, and is always ready to assist clients, whether it be with air quality and product/chemical safety or environmental auditing and due diligence. He has gained a broad perspective of the numerous challenges facing companies operating in California, developing particularly in-depth knowledge of California’s air quality laws, Proposition 65 and the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), as well as valuable insights on climate change and contaminated properties issues specific to California’s legal market.
He also represents clients on issues such as facility permitting and closure, emissions trading, environmental insurance and consumer product safety matters.
Malcolm’s clients appreciate his business-savvy approach to helping them secure permitting to build or modify facilities, navigate rulemaking processes, understand and comply with complex regulatory programs, conduct emissions trades (including carbon), challenge agency enforcement actions and defend against citizen suits. His advice to clients helps them resolve disputes, understand environmental laws and plan confidently for the future.
His clients include large and small companies in the energy, oil, industrial minerals, manufacturing, aerospace, real estate, automotive, hospitality, and financial sectors and trade associations.
Malcolm began his career at the US Environmental Protection Agency’s headquarters in Washington, DC. He left EPA to co-found AER*X, the nation’s first emissions trading consulting and brokerage firm assisting clients to monetize environmental credits. Subsequently, Malcolm opened AER*X/RMT’s (an environmental and engineering consulting firm) first California office to more effectively and efficiently service client needs.
Experience
- Regulatory Agencies: Represents a broad array of clients before local, regional, state and federal agencies in permitting projects/facilities, transactional due diligence, defending enforcement actions, compliance matters, seeking variances and rulemaking hearings. He has particularly solid, long-standing relationships with staff and management at South Coast Air Management District (SCAQMD) and California Air Resources Board (CARB).
- Regulatory Challenges: Leading role in strategizing approaches substantively impacting rulemaking outcomes and, when needed, challenging regulations adopted by local and state agencies in court. Challenges have been based on substantive and procedural deficiencies in the adoption process and, in some cases, as the regulation is applied in particular circumstances.
- Enforcement Defense: Joint and individual representation of multiple construction and industrial materials industry clients to defend local air agency enforcement allegations. The matters concluded with minor penalties, but also a requirement that the agency beneficially amend specified regulations.
- Emissions Trading: Actively engaged in emissions trading issues, including generating, certifying and preserving emission reduction credits (ERCs), and negotiating and documenting transactions, including carbon credits.
- California’s Proposition 65: Innovatively represents trade associations and their members, industrial facilities, large and small manufacturers, distributors and retailers in relation to copious claims brought by the California Attorney General local prosecutors, and private plaintiffs to defend against alleged consumer products, occupational and environmental exposures. Malcolm counsels clients on risk management, testing and systems to comply with Proposition 65.
- Migratory Bird Treaty Act: Handled all aspects of a multi-agency (local, regional, state and federal) investigation pertaining to a large waterfowl and fish die-off resulting in no enforcement action against client.
- Energy and Alternative Energy: Lead and supporting counsel on various energy projects involving siting, licensing, certification (California Energy Commission) and compliance. Projects include natural gas, LNG, bio-mass, pump water storage, landfill gas, coal, wind and geothermal facilities.
- Due Diligence: Simultaneously managed five environmental/ engineering consulting firms conducting extensive environmental assessments of 250+ properties in multiple countries, resulting in $1.1 billion transaction.
- Western States Petroleum Association: Part of the outside General Counsel team representing WSPA on a variety of air, fuels and water issues.
- Emergency Response: Leads and continues to supervise a team of lawyers and client staff concerning District Attorney’s allegations to resolve alleged illegal disposal and transport of hazardous wastes from more than 180 retail stores across California.
- Product Safety: Frequently advise clients on Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) requirements, including Consumer Protection Safety Improvement Act (CPSIA), Federal Hazardous Substances Act and Flammable Fabrics Act and pesticides, pesticide products, and antimicrobial claims. This also involves assisting clients with product labeling.
Sample Litigation
- Consumer Advocacy Group, Inc. v. Kintetsu Enterprises of America (Cal. App. 4th Circuit) (2006).
- Consumer Def. Group v. Rental Housing. Indus. Members (Cal. App. 4th Circuit) (2006).
- PSC Geothermal Services Co. v. Superior Court, 31 Cal.Rptr.2d 213 (1994) (concerning District Attorney’s search and seizure of environmental consultant files).
- The Steel Co. v. Citizen For A Better Environment, Amicus Curiae Brief, 523 U.S. 83, (1998).
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as 2021 Environmental Group of the Year, Law360, January 2022
- 2021 and 2017 Chambers USA Environment Law Firm of the Year
- Selected as a Super Lawyer for Environmental Law, California Lawyer magazine, 2013-2019
- AV® Preeminent™ Peer Review Rated, Martindale-Hubbell
Affiliations
Professional
- Founding Member, Environmental Auditing Roundtable
- Member and Past Vice-Chair, Section on Environment, Energy and Resources, American Bar Association, 1997-1998
- Chair, Environmental Law Section, 1998-1999; Chair, Air Quality Sub-Section, 1994-1995, Los Angeles County Bar Association
- Board Member, Prop. 65 Clearinghouse Advisory Board
Insights
Legal Updates
- 4 Minute ReadMay 24, 2022Legal Update
- September 5, 2018Legal Update
- July 16, 2018Legal Update
- July 20, 2016Legal Update
- February 24, 2016Legal Update
- January 11, 2016Legal Update
- December 18, 2015Legal Update
- December 3, 2015Legal Update
- April 30, 2015Legal UpdateEuropean Court Expands Commission and ECHA Powers to Subject Substances to Regulation Pursuant to REACH
- April 14, 2015Legal Update
- February 12, 2015Legal Update
- February 12, 2015Legal Update
- January 14, 2015Legal Update
- December 18, 2014Legal Update
- December 11, 2014Legal UpdateCalifornia’s Sustainable Groundwater Management Act to Give Broad Regulatory Authority to Local and State Agencies
- November 25, 2014Legal Update
- November 19, 2014Legal Update
- November 18, 2014Legal Update
- July 22, 2014Legal Update
- July 14, 2014Legal Update
- March 6, 2014Legal Update
- February 26, 2014Legal Update
- November 6, 2013Legal Update
- October 29, 2013Legal Update
- October 3, 2013Legal Update
- October 2, 2013Legal Update
- May 31, 2013Legal Update
- December 3, 2012Legal Update
- March 28, 2011Legal Update
- January 26, 2011Legal Update
- October 25, 2010Legal Update
- March 5, 2009Legal Update
- August 6, 2008Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- October 28, 2021EventSpeaker“Community Toxic Exposure Minimization,” General Session, California Construction and Industrial Materials Association (CalCIMA)
- September 27, 2021Event
- September 21, 2020Event
- July–August 2019Event
- August 23, 2018Event
- November 7, 2017Event
- September 25, 2017EventPanelist“Prop. 65’s Reefer Madness, 2017 Prop. 65 Conference”
- November 8, 2016Event
- September 15, 2016Event
- January 11, 2016EventCo-chair“Environmental Due Diligence in Real Estate Transactions,” Law Seminars International
- September 28, 2015Event
- September 23, 2014Event
- September 15, 2014EventSpeaker“Averaging Maximum Allowable Dose: Judging the Science,” Proposition 65 Clearinghouse Conference, San Francisco, CA
- July 11-12, 2013EventSpeaker“Is Cooperative Federalism Alive Under the Clean Air Act?,” LSI Conference New Development in Air Quality Regulation in California, Los Angeles, CA
- April 8, 2013EventSpeaker“What Role Does the AG Play in Private Enforcement Actions?,” Proposition 65 Clearinghouse Conference, San Francisco, CA
- January 31, 2012EventPanelist“Regulatory Perspectives, Sustainability Symposium, Sustainable Remediation Forum ("SURF"),” San Diego, CA
- November 29, 2011EventSpeaker“Strategies for Managing A Company's Risk, 2011 Prop. 65 Clearinghouse Conference,” San Francisco, CA
- September 2010Event“CPSIA and Prop. 65: Comparing Apples To Oranges,” Proposition 65 Clearinghouse Conference
- September 2010Event“Sustainability Policies, Cap and Trade and the Impacts to Business,” the Southern California Chapter of the Association of Energy Engineers' 2010 Annual conference: Energy Sustainability: Pathways, Policies And Pitfalls
- June 9, 2010Event
- 2001-2009EventSpeaker“Managing Your Clean Air Act Title V Permits,” Southern California Gas Co
- May 1, 2009Event“Product Liabilities You Never Anticipated: A California Prop. 65 Executive Briefing,” New York, NY
- October 2008EventSpeaker“Environmental Management Systems & Compliance Management: From Albatross to Strategic Advantage?,” American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC), 2008 Fall Conference, Sustainability in the Built Environment
- June 17, 2008Event
- June 17, 2008EventCo-host and ModeratorAB 32 Developments, Hunton & Williams Client Seminar
- May 2008EventSpeaker“A look at How California and Western Climate Initiatives will Affect The Power Industry Across The Entire Continent,” EUCI Conference
Publications
- March 5, 2024Publication
- January 25, 2024Publication
- January 2023Publication
- September 14, 2022Publication
- September 17, 2018Publication
- July 5, 2018Publication
- March 23, 2018Publication
- December 21, 2017PublicationCo-authorHow To Avoid Getting Squeezed Out Of Coverage, Law360
- December 21, 2017Publication
- January 2017Publication
- August 4, 2015Publication
- 2013PublicationCo-authorChapter 4 Section 13: REACH's Impact in the Rest of the World, The European Union REACH Regulation for Chemicals: Law and Practice, Oxford University Press
- November 23, 2011PublicationCo-authorCalifornia’s cap and trade regulations: Will they survive long enough to make history?, Daily Journal
- November 15, 2011PublicationCo-authorCalifornia's cap and trade regulations: Maybe there's a future in cow flatulence after all, Daily Journal
- April 5, 2011PublicationCo-authorState's Greenhouse Gas Reduction Plan Dealt Setback, Daily Journal
- March 2009PublicationHodgepodge of Local Climate Laws Challenges Cos., Law 360
- 1994PublicationCo-authorEmissions Trading Guidance Document For Trading In Oregon, Document for Oregon Economic Development Department and Department of Environmental Quality
- June 1991PublicationCo-authorCoping with the South Coast Air Quality Management District's New `New Source Review' Rule, published in proceedings of the Air & Waste Management Association's 84th Annual Meeting, Vancouver, British Columbia
- June 1987PublicationCo-authorFacility Closures and Sales: Legal Requirements and Profit Opportunities, published for the International Congress on Hazardous Materials Management
- April 1984PublicationAuthorIssues of Confidentiality and Disclosure in Environmental Auditing, prepared while on staff at US EPA, Office of Planning, Policy & Evaluation, Regulatory Reform Staff
- Spring 1982PublicationAuthorEmission Reduction Credits: Who Pays Just Compensation? A Takings Analyses, Student Paper, Northwestern School of Law of Lewis and Clark College
Blog Posts
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- The Nickel Report
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
News
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 18 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2023News
- 6 Minute ReadOctober 6, 2022News
- 16 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2022News
- 3 Minute ReadMay 24, 2022News
- 1 Minute ReadJuly 31, 2018Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadJune 5, 2017News
- 2 Minute ReadFebruary 14, 2014News
- 2 Minute ReadDecember 7, 2011News
- 2 Minute ReadJanuary 20, 2010News
- 1 Minute ReadMarch 2, 2009News
- 3 Minute ReadApril 1, 2008News
Education
JD, Lewis and Clark, Northwestern School of Law, Honors Certificate, Environmental and Natural Resources Law, 1982
BA, Environmental Studies and Political Science, University of California, Santa Barbara, 1979
Admissions
California
Government Service
Regulatory Reform Staffer, Office of Air Quality Planning and Standards, US Environmental Protection Agency
Areas of Focus
- Environmental
- Environmental Compliance, Litigation and Defense
- Environmental Release and Incident Response
- California’s Proposition 65
- Chemicals, Products and Hazardous Materials
- Air Quality
- Mobile Source and Fuels Regulation
- Climate Change
- Renewable Energy and Clean Power
- International Renewable Energy and Clean Power
- Land Use
- Energy
- Energy Litigation
- Energy Transition
- Cosmetics
- Food Industry
- Retail and Consumer Products