Marc Ebbin
Overview
Marc is an environmental attorney with extensive experience counseling clients, including private landowners, development interests, local and state governments, utilities and energy producers, agriculture and timber interests, large institutions, and land conservancies, on legal and policy matters involving complex state and federal environmental and natural resources laws and regulations. He has particular experience with issues arising under the federal Endangered Species Act (ESA), Clean Water Act (CWA), and National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) laws governing federal lands, and their California counterparts. He also provides legal and strategic advice on conservation land transactions, mitigation banking arrangements, open space preservation, and public lands issues.
Prior to joining Hunton, Marc spent 24 years at a firm he co-founded that focused on intricate legal and policy matters, with an emphasis on environmental and natural resources regulatory compliance throughout the US. Before that, Marc served nearly six years as Special Assistant to a former Secretary of the US Department of the Interior, where he played a vital role in the development and implementation of departmental policies concerning the ESA, habitat conservation planning, and national park management. He was instrumental in shaping the relationship between federal environmental policies and the interests of state and local governments, as well as private landowners. He also served as the lead federal representative for an experimental conservation planning program in California’s San Diego and Orange counties and oversaw key projects on behalf of the Interior Secretary related to the Presidio of San Francisco and Yosemite Valley.
Marc is committed to creating collaborative, forward-thinking solutions. He is nationally recognized for his innovative approaches to resolving regional environmental challenges and is a trusted advisor to public and private sector clients throughout the Western United States.
Marc is also a frequent lecturer on endangered species and wetland issues and has published several articles on these subjects.
Experience
Select experience prior to joining Hunton includes:
- Represented the State of California on the Bay Delta Conservation Plan/California WaterFix/Delta Conveyance Project, a state-led project to improve water supply reliability in California and restore the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta ecosystem.
- Represented the California High-Speed Rail Authority on environmental matters related to the development of the train system.
- Represented the developer of a 280 megawatt solar project in central California.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a Super Lawyer, Law & Politics, 2002-2025
Affiliations
Civic
- Trustee, California Academy of Sciences
- Former Member, Board of Directors, Fauna & Flora International (until 2016)
Education
JD, University of Wisconsin, cum laude, Articles Editor, Wisconsin Law Review, 1988
BA, Hamilton College, 1983
Admissions
California
Wisconsin
Government Service
Special Assistant to the Secretary, US Department of the Interior
Director of Special Projects for US Senator Bill Bradley
Clerkships
US District Court, Northern District of Ohio