Prior to joining Hunton, Marc spent 24 years at a firm he co-founded that focused on intricate legal and policy matters, with an emphasis on environmental and natural resources regulatory compliance throughout the US. Before that, Marc served nearly six years as Special Assistant to a former Secretary of the US Department of the Interior, where he played a vital role in the development and implementation of departmental policies concerning the ESA, habitat conservation planning, and national park management. He was instrumental in shaping the relationship between federal environmental policies and the interests of state and local governments, as well as private landowners. He also served as the lead federal representative for an experimental conservation planning program in California’s San Diego and Orange counties and oversaw key projects on behalf of the Interior Secretary related to the Presidio of San Francisco and Yosemite Valley.

Marc is committed to creating collaborative, forward-thinking solutions. He is nationally recognized for his innovative approaches to resolving regional environmental challenges and is a trusted advisor to public and private sector clients throughout the Western United States.

Marc is also a frequent lecturer on endangered species and wetland issues and has published several articles on these subjects.