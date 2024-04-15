Marcus E. Nelson
Marcus is an associate on the firm’s commercial litigation team in Los Angeles. Marcus focuses his practice on complex commercial litigation, data privacy, and unfair business laws in California state and federal court. He has experience in preparing pleadings and motions as well as managing discovery.
Prior to beginning his legal career, Marcus served for over nine years as a multifunctional logistics officer in the United States Army. In the Army, Marcus gained significant leadership experience as a company commander and as a logistics planner in support of NATO Operations in Europe.
- Named a Black History Month Honoree, Los Angeles County Bar Association, 2025
- Leadership Metro Richmond (LMR), 2020
- West Point Society of Los Angeles
- West Point Society of Richmond
- John M. Langston Bar Association of Los Angeles
- Richmond Bar Association
- Old Dominion Bar Association
JD, University of Richmond School of Law, 2022
BS, United States Military Academy West Point, 2010
California
United States Army, Logistics Officer, 2010-2019