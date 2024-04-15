Marcus is an associate on the firm’s commercial litigation team in Los Angeles. Marcus focuses his practice on complex commercial litigation, data privacy, and unfair business laws in California state and federal court. He has experience in preparing pleadings and motions as well as managing discovery.

Prior to beginning his legal career, Marcus served for over nine years as a multifunctional logistics officer in the United States Army. In the Army, Marcus gained significant leadership experience as a company commander and as a logistics planner in support of NATO Operations in Europe.