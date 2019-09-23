Margaret S. Alford
Counsel
Overview
Suzie’s practice focuses on estate, gift, and generation skipping tax transfer planning, probate practice, wealth preservation planning, community property issues, income taxation of estate and trusts, and tax exempt organizations. She has been board certified in Estate Planning and Probate Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization since 1996.
Experience
- Represented individuals in design of wealth transfer plans, including lifetime and testamentary transfers.
- Represented individuals in the formation and reorganization of family businesses (corporate, partnership, and limited liability company) to achieve family wealth transfer objectives.
- Represented individuals in the design of trusts benefiting family members.
- Represented individuals in the design of private philanthropy, including design and implementation of private foundations and private gift funds with community foundations.
- Represented executors and trustees in disputes with the Internal Revenue Service relating to estate, gift, and generation-skipping taxation.
- Represented individuals and entities in will and trust contests and construction and modification actions.
- Represented individuals in the design of premarital agreements.
- Represented tax exempt organizations in connection with qualification for tax exempt status and ongoing issues relating to the maintenance of exempt status, including private foundation restrictions, intermediate sanctions, unrelated business income tax issues, and partnerships and joint ventures involving exempt organizations.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Listed in the Martindale Hubbell Bar Register of Preeminent Women Lawyers, 2011
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, American Bar Association
- Member, Texas State Bar Association
- Member, The College of the State Bar of Texas, 2011
Education
JD, Duke University School of Law, 1978
BA, Louisiana State University, magna cum laude, 1975
Admissions
Texas