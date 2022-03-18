María Castellanos
Overview
As a member of the firm’s commercial products litigation group, María focuses on complex commercial litigation, handling business torts, breach of contract claims, statutory fraud claims, claims for breach of fiduciary duty, and other statutory and common law claims pertaining to financial institutions.
María’s experience also includes managing discovery and motion practice in connection with arbitration proceedings before the International Centre for Dispute Resolution of the American Arbitration Association. In addition, María maintains an active pro bono practice.
Before joining the firm, María served as a law clerk for the Honorable Jay García-Gregory at the US District Court for the District of Puerto Rico. While in law school, María worked as a student attorney for the Harvard Immigration and Refugee Clinic, where she successfully represented clients in their asylum and special visa petitions.
María is admitted to practice before the US District Court for the Southern, Middle and Northern Districts of Florida, and the US Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit.
- Named as a Rising Legal Star, Latinvex, 2021
Education
JD, Harvard Law School, 2014
BA, Linguistics, Yale University, cum laude, with distinction in the major, 2009
Admissions
Florida
Courts
US District Court, Southern District of Florida
US District Court, Middle District of Florida
US District Court, Northern District of Florida
US Court of Appeals, Eleventh Circuit
Clerkships
- US District Court, District of Puerto Rico