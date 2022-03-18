María Castellanos, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP Photo

María Castellanos

Associate

Overview

As a member of the firm’s commercial products litigation group, María focuses on complex commercial litigation, handling business torts, breach of contract claims, statutory fraud claims, claims for breach of fiduciary duty, and other statutory and common law claims pertaining to financial institutions.

María’s experience also includes managing discovery and motion practice in connection with arbitration proceedings before the International Centre for Dispute Resolution of the American Arbitration Association. In addition, María maintains an active pro bono practice.

Before joining the firm, María served as a law clerk for the Honorable Jay García-Gregory at the US District Court for the District of Puerto Rico. While in law school, María worked as a student attorney for the Harvard Immigration and Refugee Clinic, where she successfully represented clients in their asylum and special visa petitions. 

María is admitted to practice before the US District Court for the Southern, Middle and Northern Districts of Florida, and the US Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Named as a Rising Legal Star, Latinvex, 2021

Insights

Publications

Blog Posts

News

Education

JD, Harvard Law School, 2014

BA, Linguistics, Yale University, cum laude, with distinction in the major, 2009

Admissions

Florida

Courts

US District Court, Southern District of Florida

US District Court, Middle District of Florida

US District Court, Northern District of Florida

US Court of Appeals, Eleventh Circuit

Clerkships

  • US District Court, District of Puerto Rico
Jump to Page