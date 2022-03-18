María Castellanos

As a member of the firm’s commercial products litigation group, María focuses on complex commercial litigation, handling business torts, breach of contract claims, statutory fraud claims, claims for breach of fiduciary duty, and other statutory and common law claims pertaining to financial institutions.

María’s experience also includes managing discovery and motion practice in connection with arbitration proceedings before the International Centre for Dispute Resolution of the American Arbitration Association. In addition, María maintains an active pro bono practice.