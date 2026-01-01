Maria Montenegro-Bernardo

Maria represents a broad range of clients, including issuers, underwriters, and investors, in complex securitization transactions. She focuses on structuring residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) deals and helping clients navigate the intricacies of structured finance. She also advises on transactions involving mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), frequently facilitating clear communication with government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs) to advance her clients’ interests.

Maria is dedicated to advancing the public interest and committed to using her legal skills to help individuals and communities in need. She is actively involved in pro bono work, particularly in the area of immigration, where she assists clients, including asylum seekers, facing complex legal challenges. Fluent in Spanish, Maria provides accessible support and advocates for clients from diverse backgrounds. She strives to make a positive impact through her service, supporting wherever help is needed.