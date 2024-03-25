Marissa is a member of the firm’s corporate team, where her practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions and corporate governance matters. As an associate on the mergers and acquisitions team, Marissa represents public and private companies in connection with mergers and acquisitions and other strategic transactions. Marissa also assists clients in a wide variety of industries with corporate governance and compliance matters.

In addition, on a pro bono basis, Marissa assists charitable organizations in formation, corporate governance and other organizational matters.