Overview

Marissa is a member of the firm’s corporate team, where her practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions and corporate governance matters. As an associate on the mergers and acquisitions team, Marissa represents public and private companies in connection with mergers and acquisitions and other strategic transactions. Marissa also assists clients in a wide variety of industries with corporate governance and compliance matters.

In addition, on a pro bono basis, Marissa assists charitable organizations in formation, corporate governance and other organizational matters.

Experience

  • Represented Darden Restaurants in its $715 million acquisition of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., owner of the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.
  • Represented an EU-based manufacturer of handheld power equipment in its first US acquisition.
  • Represented Coastal Plywood Company in its $512 million sale to Boise Cascade Company.
  • Represented private-equity owned global component manufacturer in add-on asset acquisition.
  • Represented private company in repurchase of outstanding preferred stock.
  • Advised client in connection with conversion to a Delaware public benefit corporation.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Selected as a Rising Star for Mergers & Acquisitions, The Washington Post Magazine and Virginia & West Virginia Super Lawyers Magazine, 2024

Affiliations

Professional

  • Member of the Top 40 Under 40 in Virginia, The National Black Lawyers, Class of 2023

Education

JD, William & Mary Law School, 2021

BA, James Madison University, 2015

Admissions

Virginia

