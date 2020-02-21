Mark B. Arnold
Overview
Mark practices in the area of public law and real estate. His work includes all facets of commercial real estate and construction practice, with an emphasis on the development, construction, leasing, and public and private financing of public projects such as sports, recreation and entertainment facilities, convention centers, hotels and educational facilities. He also advises clients in structuring and implementing creative economic development techniques such as economic development grants, sales tax financings, tax increment financing and tax abatements.
Mark also has extensive experience in the leasing, acquisition, development, financing and rehabilitation of hotels, multifamily projects, restaurant sites and shopping centers.
Experience
- Representing New York State Urban Development Corporation, d/b/a Empire State Development, in the development of a sports and entertainment destination in Belmont Park, which will include an 18,000-seat arena for the New York Islanders National Hockey League franchise, as well as an adjacent “retail village,” a hotel, commercial office space, community space and parking.
- Representing Clark County Stadium Authority, d/b/a the Las Vegas Stadium Authority, in the development of a $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat domed stadium to serve as the future home of the Las Vegas Raiders on all aspects of the financing, development, construction and leasing of the stadium.
- Represented Landry’s Restaurants, Inc. in connection with the acquisition of the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas and Laughlin, Nevada, the acquisition of the Trump Marina Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the acquisition of the Isle of Capri Hotel and Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the acquisition of the Golden Nugget Lake Charles Casino and Resort
- Represented Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC in the acquisition of 150 acres for an 800,000 square feet automated distribution and sales center and future corporate campus through use of a membership interest purchase agreement. The transaction involved both state and federal environmental issues, development concerns and tenant removal. Additionally, we are currently representing the client with their upcoming financing for this $250 million project.
- Represented the Harris County-Houston Sports Authority in connection with the development and leasing of Minute Maid Park, NRG Stadium, Toyota Center and BBVA Compass Stadium, each in Houston, Texas
- Represented the City of Sugar Land, Texas in connection with the development of a minor league baseball stadium and a 6,500-seat performing arts center
- Represented the developer in connection with the development of the Grand Hyatt Convention Center Hotel in San Antonio, Texas and the related Alteza Residential Condominiums
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a Leader in Real Estate, Texas, Chambers USA, 2008-2024
- Who’s Who in Law, Real Estate, Houston Business Journal (2015)
- Profiled as one of “Texas’ Top Rated Lawyers” by ALM in Real Estate (2012)
- Recognized as a Best Lawyer for Public Finance Law and Real Estate Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2006-2024
- Profiled as one of the leading Real Estate (2010-2012, 2014-2015, 2018-2019) lawyers in the United States, The US Legal 500
- Selected as a Super Lawyer for Real Estate Law, Texas Monthly magazine, 2004-2020, 2023-2024
- Recognized as a Texas Rising Star, Super Lawyers by Thomson Reuters (published in Texas Monthly) (2004)
Affiliations
Professional
- Houston Real Estate Lawyers’ Council, Member
- Houston Bar Association
- Congregation Shma Koleinu, Member – Leadership Team
- Congregation Emanu El, Former Member – Board of Trustees and Former Chair, Membership Committee
- The Emery/Weiner School, Member – Board of Trustees
- Boy Scout Troop 1190 – Treasurer
- Neartown Little League, Former Member – Board of Directors and Member-Advisory Committee
Insights
Legal Updates
- February 21, 2020Legal Update
- March 13, 2019Legal Update
- March 12, 2019Legal Update
- March 1, 2019Legal Update
- 5 Minute ReadFebruary 3, 2017Legal Update
- 7 Minute ReadApril 21, 2016Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
Speaker -University of Houston Law Center | Life after the World Series: Impacts on Houston and the Greater Community (2017)
Panelist - "Special Districts and Economic Development," 2013 Bond Buyer Conference, Austin, Texas (2013)
Panelist - "A Different Approach to Economic Development in Texas," 2012 Bond Buyer Conference, Austin, Texas (2012)
Speaker/Author - "Survey Checklist: A Guide for Reviewing Surveys," Thirteenth Annual South Texas College of Law Real Estate Law Conference (1997)
Co-Author - "Letters of Intent and Other Preliminary Agreements Involving Real Property," Third Annual State Bar of Texas Advanced Real Estate Drafting Course (1992)
- October 21, 2019EventPanelistWest Houston Association P3/AD Workshop: Vertical P3 Discussion
- October 18, 2018EventSpeakerMunicipal Finance: SEC Update & The Roles of Legal Counsel in Municipal Finance Transactions, International Municipal Lawyers Association 83rd Annual Conference
- August 14, 2018EventSpeakerUnique Legal Issues in P3 Developments of Houston Entertainment and Sports Venues, Houston Real Estate Lawyers’ Council
- 2017EventSpeakerLife after the World Series: Impacts on Houston and the Greater Community, University of Houston Law Center
- 2013EventPanelistSpecial Districts and Economic Development, 2013 Bond Buyer Conference, Austin, Texas
News
- 2 Minute ReadDecember 11, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 19, 2024News
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 2 Minute ReadNews
- 6 Minute ReadJune 6, 2024News
- May 8, 2024Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadMarch 4, 2024News
- February 7, 2024Media Mention
- October 26, 2023Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 18, 2023News
- 18 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2023News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 1, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadNovember 1, 2022News
- 16 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2022News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 24, 2022News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 1, 2022News
- 2 Minute ReadApril 4, 2022News
- 2 Minute ReadJanuary 21, 2022News
- 13 Minute ReadAugust 24, 2021News
- 6 Minute ReadMay 25, 2021News
- 2 Minute ReadNovember 20, 2020News
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 13, 2020News
- 5 Minute ReadApril 27, 2020News
- 2 Minute ReadJanuary 27, 2020News
- 2 Minute ReadNovember 20, 2019News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 9, 2019News
- 8 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2019News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 6, 2019News
- 4 Minute ReadApril 25, 2019News
- 1 Minute ReadMarch 14, 2019News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 14, 2018News
- 8 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2018News
- 4 Minute ReadJune 13, 2018News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 4, 2018News
- 4 Minute ReadMay 16, 2018News
- 2 Minute ReadApril 11, 2018News
- November 10, 2017News
- 1 Minute ReadOctober 17, 2017News
- 3 Minute ReadSeptember 5, 2017News
- 4 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2017News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 30, 2017News
- 4 Minute ReadJanuary 26, 2017News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 6, 2016News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 29, 2016News
- 4 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2016News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 27, 2016News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 8, 2015News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 25, 2015News
- 4 Minute ReadAugust 17, 2015News
- 3 Minute ReadJune 4, 2015News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 19, 2015News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 5, 2014News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 25, 2014News
- 5 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2014News
- 3 Minute ReadJuly 15, 2014News
- 3 Minute ReadJune 27, 2014News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 23, 2014News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 9, 2013News
- 4 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2013News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 24, 2013News
Education
JD, Columbia Law School, Harlan Fisk Stone Scholar, 1991
AB, Economics, Cornell University, with distinction, Phi Beta Kappa, 1988
Admissions
Texas