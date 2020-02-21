Mark practices in the area of public law and real estate. His work includes all facets of commercial real estate and construction practice, with an emphasis on the development, construction, leasing, and public and private financing of public projects such as sports, recreation and entertainment facilities, convention centers, hotels and educational facilities. He also advises clients in structuring and implementing creative economic development techniques such as economic development grants, sales tax financings, tax increment financing and tax abatements.

Mark also has extensive experience in the leasing, acquisition, development, financing and rehabilitation of hotels, multifamily projects, restaurant sites and shopping centers.