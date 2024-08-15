J. Mark Breeding
Overview
Mark’s practice includes representing governmental bodies, other condemning authorities and landowners in eminent domain proceedings and inverse condemnation cases. In addition, Mark represents plaintiffs and defendants in real property, construction, environmental, flooding, land use, general commercial and civil rights litigation. He provides representation for municipalities and other governmental bodies in general public law matters and represents parties to real estate litigation matters. He has served as lead counsel in more than 30 trials and 25 appellate matters in land use matters.
Mark is a frequent lecturer at State Bar-sponsored seminars and conferences on condemnation-related topics, such as Issues in Condemnation: Procedures, Leases and Easements, and Challenging the Right to Take.
Experience
- North Harris County Regional Water Authority water pipeline acquisition project
- San Jacinto River Authority flooding inverse condemnation defense
- Lake Houston Redevelopment Authority road acquisition project
- Numerous landowner representations in condemnation cases
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named a Top Lawyer in Houston, Houstonia Magazine (2016)
- 2014 Lawyer of the Year in Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law in Houston, Best Lawyers (2014)
- The Best Lawyers in America, Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law (2006-2020, 2023-2024)
Affiliations
Professional
- Houston Bar Association
Education
JD, South Texas College of Law, Order of Lytae, 1981
BBA, The University of Texas, 1978
Admissions
Texas
Courts
US District Court, Southern District of Texas
US Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit
US Supreme Court