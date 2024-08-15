Mark’s practice includes representing governmental bodies, other condemning authorities and landowners in eminent domain proceedings and inverse condemnation cases. In addition, Mark represents plaintiffs and defendants in real property, construction, environmental, flooding, land use, general commercial and civil rights litigation. He provides representation for municipalities and other governmental bodies in general public law matters and represents parties to real estate litigation matters. He has served as lead counsel in more than 30 trials and 25 appellate matters in land use matters.

Mark is a frequent lecturer at State Bar-sponsored seminars and conferences on condemnation-related topics, such as Issues in Condemnation: Procedures, Leases and Easements, and Challenging the Right to Take.