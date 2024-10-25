Mark represents clients in a broad range of alternative investment transactions, including private fund formations, private equity, joint ventures, acquisitions, divestitures, and related matters. He regularly advises investment advisers with respect to regulatory compliance matters. Mark also represents a variety of real estate investment vehicles, including REITs, with respect to fund formations, joint ventures, and mergers and acquisitions.

Prior to joining the firm, Mark was General Counsel of Aquarian Holdings. Prior to that, Mark was a Vice President and Legal Counsel at Guggenheim Partners.