Mark has been advising regional and national health care clients on complex business issues for more than 25 years. He works primarily with large integrated delivery systems, hospitals and multihospital health systems, and multispecialty group practices.

He frequently handles matters involving regulatory compliance, including anti-kickback and “Stark” law issues, health information exchange, and health record interoperability, privacy and security issues. He has worked closely with large multispecialty physician practices in formulating and implementing physician compensation plans.