Mark focuses his practice on corporate litigation, white collar investigations, and appellate matters. He has experience on issues related to shareholder disputes, complex commercial litigation, and government investigations. Mark excels at approaching matters strategically, delving into the confluence of law and fact to identify key issues and inform his recommendations.

During law school, Mark gained valuable courtroom experience serving as an attorney ad litem for the Texas School of Law’s Children’s Rights Clinic, advocating for children faced with family trauma or abuse. Before attending law school, Mark began his career at a multi-client federal lobbying firm in Washington DC, with a portfolio focused on financial services, consumer products, and international trade.