Mark R. Vowell
Overview
Mark’s practice focuses on commercial real estate transactions across a variety of industries, including in the retail, office and healthcare sectors. His experience includes (i) the representation of healthcare systems in connection with acquisitions and dispositions, ground leases, space leases and other real estate related work, (ii) the representation of investors, landowners, developers, retailers, public companies and private equity funds in connection with the acquisition, development, ownership, management and disposition of real estate facilities, including retail, wholesale, office, mixed-use, multi-family, single-family and industrial properties, (iii) the representation of borrowers, investors, private equity funds and financial institutions in connection with real estate related financing transactions, including construction, interim and permanent financings, and equity investments through partnerships and other entity structures, and (iv) the acquisition and disposition of single-family rental property portfolios, including build to rent projects.
Mark has been recognized for several years by Chambers USA as a leading lawyer in the real estate practice area.
Experience
- Represented a national grocery chain in connection with all aspects of real estate transactional work, including site acquisition and leasing, development and construction, and site disposition.
- Represented one of the largest healthcare providers in the nation in the development and leasing of a 300,000 square foot sports medicine, research and performance facility.
- Represented one of the largest healthcare providers in the country in connection with numerous medical office building developments, including land acquisitions, development agreements, ground leases and space leases.
- Represented national and regional development companies in the area of retail and mixed-use development, leasing, acquisition and disposition, including life-style, big box and open-air mall projects.
- Represented numerous sellers and purchasers of multi-state single-family residential property portfolios.
- Represented a world leader in the mobile device industry on a national basis in connection with the acquisition and development of corporate campus headquarters, office space, manufacturing and research and development facilities.
- Represented private investment fund in connection with the lease-up and disposition of an approximately 800,000 square foot office complex.
- Represented a number of retail operators in connection with national roll-out programs, including numerous leases, site acquisitions and sale/leaseback transactions.
- Represented corporate borrowers and financial institutions in both debt and equity financing transactions.
- Represented developers in connection with residential lot development projects, including acquisitions, financings and dispositions.
- Represented private investment funds in connection with the acquisition, financing and disposition of office portfolio projects.
- Represented both landlords and tenants in connection with leases for numerous data center locations.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended for Real Estate, Legal 500 United States, 2014, 2017, 2024
- Recognized as a Leader in Real Estate, Texas, Chambers USA, 2014-2024
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Real Estate, Probate and Trust Law Section, Texas State Bar Association
- Member, Dallas Bar Association
Education
JD, Southern Methodist University, 1989
BA, University of Arkansas, 1985
Admissions
Texas