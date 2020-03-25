Mark’s practice focuses on commercial real estate transactions across a variety of industries, including in the retail, office and healthcare sectors. His experience includes (i) the representation of healthcare systems in connection with acquisitions and dispositions, ground leases, space leases and other real estate related work, (ii) the representation of investors, landowners, developers, retailers, public companies and private equity funds in connection with the acquisition, development, ownership, management and disposition of real estate facilities, including retail, wholesale, office, mixed-use, multi-family, single-family and industrial properties, (iii) the representation of borrowers, investors, private equity funds and financial institutions in connection with real estate related financing transactions, including construction, interim and permanent financings, and equity investments through partnerships and other entity structures, and (iv) the acquisition and disposition of single-family rental property portfolios, including build to rent projects.

Mark has been recognized for several years by Chambers USA as a leading lawyer in the real estate practice area.