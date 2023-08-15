Mark W. Wickersham
Overview
Mark’s practice focuses on capital markets and related corporate and securities matters, primarily for real estate investment trusts (REITs), both public and private, advising executive officers, directors and trustees. Mark advises executives and board members of public and private REITs on a broad range of capital markets, securities, corporate governance and SEC compliance matters. Mark’s clients have been involved in REITs across a wide range of asset classes, including lodging, single-family rental, retail, office, manufactured homes and industrial. Mark has represented both issuers and underwriters in numerous capital markets transactions, whether IPOs, follow-on offerings, or 144A offerings and other private placements. Mark has also represented both acquirors and targets in mergers and acquisitions.
Every year since 2008, Mark has dedicated over 100 hours of pro bono legal services to indigent individuals and not-for-profit entities.
Prior to practicing law, Mark led large process-reinvention projects at Capital One Financial Corporation (Director/VP), developed strategies for Fortune 500 clients at The Boston Consulting Group (Consultant) and advised Fortune 500 companies at Goldman Sachs & Co. (Financial Analyst).
Experience
- Represents leading national and international investment banking firms in initial and follow-on public offerings for REITs.
- Represents REITs in initial and follow-on offerings of equity securities.
- Advises public companies with respect to corporate governance and securities law reporting compliance and other general corporate matters.
- Served as Director, Strategy and Analysis at Capital One Financial (2000-2006); led large process-reinvention projects; responsible for compliance assessment and reporting, enterprise compliance training.
- Served as Consultant at The Boston Consulting Group (1996-2000); analyzed client operations, developed strategies for expense reduction and revenue expansion.
- Served as Financial Analyst at Goldman Sachs & Co. in the Strategic Development Group of Mergers & Acquisitions (1990-1993); analyzed client and target financials and operations.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recipient of the Pro Bono Hero Award, Legal Aid Works, 2023
- Recommended for Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), Legal 500 United States, 2017-2020
- E. Randolph Williams Award for Outstanding Pro Bono Service, each year from 2009 through 2022
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Richmond Bar Association
- Treasurer (2011 to 2015) and Member (2009 to date) of Board of Directors, Richmond Symphony Orchestra
Insights
Legal Updates
Events & Speaking Engagements
Publications
News
Education
JD, Yale Law School, Senior Editor, Yale Law Journal, 1996
AB, Economics, Duke University, magna cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa, 1990
Admissions
Virginia