Mark’s practice focuses on capital markets and related corporate and securities matters, primarily for real estate investment trusts (REITs), both public and private, advising executive officers, directors and trustees. Mark advises executives and board members of public and private REITs on a broad range of capital markets, securities, corporate governance and SEC compliance matters. Mark’s clients have been involved in REITs across a wide range of asset classes, including lodging, single-family rental, retail, office, manufactured homes and industrial. Mark has represented both issuers and underwriters in numerous capital markets transactions, whether IPOs, follow-on offerings, or 144A offerings and other private placements. Mark has also represented both acquirors and targets in mergers and acquisitions.

Every year since 2008, Mark has dedicated over 100 hours of pro bono legal services to indigent individuals and not-for-profit entities.

Prior to practicing law, Mark led large process-reinvention projects at Capital One Financial Corporation (Director/VP), developed strategies for Fortune 500 clients at The Boston Consulting Group (Consultant) and advised Fortune 500 companies at Goldman Sachs & Co. (Financial Analyst).