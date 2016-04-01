Markus Heyder

With experience in government and the private sector, Markus brings practical, hands-on experience in global data privacy and policy development. Markus is the Vice President and Senior Policy Counselor of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP’s Centre for Information Policy Leadership, a preeminent global information policy think tank located in Washington, DC and London. Markus has extensive experience in global data privacy, information security and consumer protection law and policy.

Prior to joining the firm, Markus served for over 10 years as Counsel for International Consumer Protection in the Office of International Affairs at the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and nearly two years in the FTC’s Division of Marketing Practices. Immediately prior to joining the FTC, Markus was associated with Lovells (now Hogan Lovells) in Chicago, where he focused on consumer financial services law and financial privacy law.