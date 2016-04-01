Markus Heyder
Overview
With experience in government and the private sector, Markus brings practical, hands-on experience in global data privacy and policy development. Markus is the Vice President and Senior Policy Counselor of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP’s Centre for Information Policy Leadership, a preeminent global information policy think tank located in Washington, DC and London. Markus has extensive experience in global data privacy, information security and consumer protection law and policy.
Prior to joining the firm, Markus served for over 10 years as Counsel for International Consumer Protection in the Office of International Affairs at the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and nearly two years in the FTC’s Division of Marketing Practices. Immediately prior to joining the FTC, Markus was associated with Lovells (now Hogan Lovells) in Chicago, where he focused on consumer financial services law and financial privacy law.
Experience
- Served as the principal FTC staff representative in numerous international organizations and networks, including the APEC Data Privacy Subgroup, the Asia Pacific Privacy Authorities (APPA), the International Conference of Data Protection and Privacy Commissioners (ICDPPC), the International Working Group on Data Protection in Telecommunications (the “Berlin Group”), the Global Privacy Enforcement Network (GPEN) and ICANN.
- Developed and implemented APEC Cross-Border Privacy Rules system, and negotiated and managed the APEC Cross-border Privacy Enforcement Arrangement.
- Monitored foreign laws and policies relating to privacy and data security, and drafted FTC policy input.
- Represented the FTC in US government interagency groups on privacy issues.
- Managed the FTC’s role in the US-EU Safe Harbor Framework.
- Handled cross-border information sharing and enforcement cooperation in privacy and consumer protection matters.
- Delivered presentations at domestic and international conferences regarding the FTC’s consumer protection, privacy and information security missions.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- FTC Steiger Award for outstanding contributions to the Privacy Steering Committee, 2010
- FTC Paul Rand Dixon Award for developing an international privacy cooperation arrangement, 2007
Insights
Publications
News
Education
JD, Columbia Law School, 1994
BA, Soviet Area Studies and Russian, Middlebury College, summa cum laude, 1989
Admissions
District of Columbia
Languages
- German