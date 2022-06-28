Marshall is a member of the firm’s global privacy and cybersecurity practice and advises clients on compliance with US and international privacy and cybersecurity laws. Marshall assists clients in managing all aspects of privacy and cybersecurity, including advising on compliance with federal, state and international privacy laws, with a particular focus on the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act (VCDPA), Colorado Privacy Act (CPA), Utah Consumer Privacy Act (UCPA), Connecticut Data Privacy Act (CTDPA) and the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). He helps clients develop compliant privacy programs, including notices, policies, rights request response processes and vendor contracts and templates.

Marshall also advises on cybersecurity incident response and preparedness activities, including analyzing US state and federal and non-US breach laws, and FTC and other enforcement for purposes of risk assessments.

Marshall holds the CIPP/US and CIPM credentials as a Certified Information Privacy Professional by the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP).

In addition, Marshall maintains an active pro bono practice and has assisted a number of clients in asylum cases.

Marshall’s collaborative approach to counseling clients is informed by experience handling complex commercial litigation and regulatory matters.