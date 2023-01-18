Martha Saine Condyles
Associate
Overview
Martha is an associate in the firm’s white collar and internal investigations practice. Her practice focuses on internal investigations, regulatory and civil enforcement and white collar criminal defense. She represents clients in matters involving financial crime, health care fraud and litigation arising under the False Claims Act. She has represented claimants in asset forfeiture proceedings and advised on complex compliance issues. Martha previously served as an associate in the commercial litigation practice at McGuireWoods in Richmond, Virginia.
Experience
- Represented nationwide provider of property management services in civil and criminal False Claims Act investigation involving allegations of fraud related to requests for incentive fee payments under housing contracts with the government.
- Represented individual healthcare related clients in responding to various investigations into potential violations of the False Claims Act, the Anti-Kickback Statute, and other related regulations.
- Conducted due diligence to assess OFAC and asset forfeiture risks and issues involving beneficial ownership in connection with complex real estate transaction.
- Conducted internal investigation for county school board to facilitate board’s response to government investigation into allegations of bid-rigging and kickbacks relating to school contractors.
- Assisted in the representation of the City of Charlottesville, Virginia in an independent review of the City’s response to various protest events during the summer of 2017.
- Represented Chief Executive Officer of technology company in an investigation involving allegations of bribes and kickbacks to government employees.
- Represented corporate client in commercial contract dispute and antitrust action in the collection, review, production of documents and deposition preparedness.
- Represented Fortune 500 Company in nationwide products liability litigation through all phases of discovery process.
- Regularly assists businesses and individuals in responding to government investigations and inquiries.
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Women in eDiscovery, Richmond Chapter
Insights
Legal Updates
Publications
News
Education
JD, University of Richmond School of Law, Notes and Comments Editor, University of Richmond Law Review, 1988
BA, University of Virginia, 1985
Admissions
Virginia