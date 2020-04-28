Martha A. Warthen
Senior Attorney
Overview
Martha’s practice focuses on tax-exempt transactions. In her practice, Martha serves as bond counsel, special disclosure counsel, borrower’s counsel, bank counsel and underwriter’s counsel for a broad range of tax-exempt and tax advantaged transactions, including 501(c)(3) bonds as well as traditional government financings for cities, counties and towns.
Experience
- Bond counsel to issuers utilizing various financing structures and techniques, including general obligation financings, utility revenue financings, lease revenue and other “subject to appropriation” financings as well as newer bond structures, such as “Build America Bonds” and recovery zone economic development bonds.
- Special disclosure counsel to large and frequent issuer for more than $2.0 billion bonds for airports, seaports, healthcare facilities, court facilities, parks and other public improvements.
- Assisted issuers in financing broad array of projects, including water and wastewater facilities, schools, universities, court facilities, parking facilities, public buildings and hospitals.
- Worked on multi-jurisdictional financings for various public facilities, such as utility systems, convention centers and regional jails.
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Virginia Bar Association
- Member, National Association of Bond Lawyers
- Member, Women in Public Finance, Virginia Chapter
- Member, Local Government Attorneys of Virginia
- 2005; updated annuallyPublicationCo-authorEconomic Development Incentives in Virginia, A Local Practitioner's Handbook; published by the Local Government Attorneys Association of Virginia
Education
JD, University of Virginia School of Law, 2002
BA, French, Washington and Lee University, 1995
Admissions
Virginia