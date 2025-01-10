Martin F. Gaynor III
Partner
Overview
Martin has more than twenty‐five years of experience handling high stakes business litigation matters involving complex contract and commercial disputes, antitrust, trade regulation, insurance coverage, corporate governance, securities, professional liability, real estate, construction, intellectual property, and government investigations. Martin has served as lead trial counsel in numerous cases before state and federal courts and has argued appeals in the federal courts of appeal for the First, Second and Third Circuits as well as the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts and the Massachusetts Court of Appeals.
Experience
- Obtained a favorable settlement following three weeks of trial on behalf of a manufacturing company seeking approximately $750 million in damages from the defendant corporation for breaches of indemnification obligations under a $4 billion acquisition agreement. The indemnification obligations arose from environmental liabilities at acquired facilities located in a number of states, including Texas, Delaware, Virginia, New Jersey and Tennessee as well as facilities located in Canada, the U.K, and Germany.
- Obtained $20 million jury verdict following three week trial in civil action related to a dredging project in New Bedford harbor that involved cleanup of contaminated sediment and maintenance and improvement dredging of a major navigational channel and turning basin. The project at issue also included construction of a multi‐purpose marine commerce terminal, including a 1,000' steel cofferdam and concrete wharf structure.
- Successfully defended a major food service company against price discrimination claims brought under the federal antitrust laws in an action that went through trial and two separate appeals.
- Successfully defended an industry‐leading retailer against federal antitrust claims by a competitor alleging illegal conspiracy and attempts to monopolize the market.
- Obtained settlements in excess of $100,000,000 in insurance coverage litigation on behalf of a client in a case involving several legal issues of first impression.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named a Litigation Star, Massachusetts, Benchmark Litigation, 2021-2025
- Selected as a Massachusetts Super Lawyer for Business Litigation Law, Boston Magazine, 2006, 2018-2021
- Selected as a Super Lawyer for Business Litigation Law, Boston Super Lawyers magazine, 2006, 2018-2020
Insights
Publications
Education
JD, Boston College Law School, 1993
BA, University of Chicago, 1988
Admissions
Massachusetts