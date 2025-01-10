Martin has more than twenty‐five years of experience handling high stakes business litigation matters involving complex contract and commercial disputes, antitrust, trade regulation, insurance coverage, corporate governance, securities, professional liability, real estate, construction, intellectual property, and government investigations. Martin has served as lead trial counsel in numerous cases before state and federal courts and has argued appeals in the federal courts of appeal for the First, Second and Third Circuits as well as the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts and the Massachusetts Court of Appeals.