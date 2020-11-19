Martin is an experienced project development lawyer who advises on the development and financing of energy, water, wastewater and other infrastructure projects across the Middle East, Europe and Africa. Martin’s practice focuses primarily on project finance, Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), infrastructure development and utilities-related advisory work. He advises a mix of entities, including sponsors, project companies, government entities and lenders on energy, water and wastewater projects (including IPPs, IWPPs, ISTPs, IWTPs and nuclear projects). He also advises clients on a range of other finance, corporate, regulatory and general commercial matters, as well as on construction-related disputes.