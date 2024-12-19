Marty has a deep interest in mining and reclamation and helps mining industry clients with the exploration and development of minerals and related transactions. He closely follows global mining, including the precious metals, building materials, and industrial minerals industries. He has experience obtaining local, state, and federal approvals for quarries, surface mines, underground mines, sand and gravel pits, and precious metals mines on private and public lands throughout the US. He also has experience obtaining approvals for mining-related land uses and infrastructure such as rail transloading terminals, concrete and asphalt plants, and mineral processing (heap leaching) and waste storage facilities.

Marty’s experience is both state and federal based. For example, in California, he counsels clients on compliance and litigation relating to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the California Surface Mining and Reclamation Act (SMARA). At the federal level, he helps clients with permitting, compliance, and litigation relating to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), the Clean Water Act (CWA), the Federal Land Policy and Management Act (FLPMA), the Mining Law of 1872, and federal mining and reclamation laws, including the Bureau of Land Management’s 43 CFR §§ 3809 Surface Management Regulations. He also has experience permitting mining and other land uses that are subject to the Desert Renewable Energy Conservation Plan (DRECP), a federal land use management plan that covers 10+ million acres of public lands in the desert regions of seven California counties (Imperial, Inyo, Kern, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, and San Diego).

While Marty focuses his practice on the mining industry, his experience covers a wide variety of projects and land uses, including shopping centers, freight terminals, brownfields redevelopment, mitigation and conservation banking, and some of the largest distribution centers in Southern California. He is currently permitting offshore wind and Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) projects. He also helps clients with due diligence, transactional work, and the resolution of alleged violations.

Before joining Hunton, Marty was assistant general counsel at the one of the country’s leading suppliers of construction aggregates and heavy building materials. He helped manage land use, zoning, and permitting activities for the company’s network of quarries and mines throughout the US. He was also previously a director of a publicly traded gold and base metals company with projects in the US and Canada. He currently serves as Vice Chair of the California Construction and Industrial Materials Association’s (CalCIMA) Legal Action Committee.