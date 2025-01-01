Mary Corinne Archer
Associate
Overview
As an associate on the capital markets and securities team, Mary Corinne focuses her practice on transactional matters, including public and private debt and equity offerings, mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, and periodic SEC reporting. In addition, Mary Corinne assists clients in a wide variety of industries with other strategic corporate and commercial transactions.
Affiliations
Professional
- Houston Bar Association
- Houston Young Lawyers Association
Education
BA, The University of Texas at Austin, with honors, 2022
JD, SMU Dedman School of Law, magna cum laude, Order of the Coif, Notes Editor, SMU Science and Technology Law Review, 2025
Admissions
Texas