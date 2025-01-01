Mary Stoney
Overview
Mary represents clients in a diverse array of federal and state court employment law matters, including employment discrimination and harassment claims, wage and hour disputes, restrictive covenants agreements and trade secret litigation, wrongful termination allegations, and labor matters. She also counsels employers on federal and state employment rights and obligations, workplace investigations, discrimination, and OSHA compliance, and drafts employee handbooks and workplace policies.
Prior to joining the firm, Mary clerked for Judge Rebecca Beach Smith at the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Judge Daniel E. Ortiz at the Court of Appeals of Virginia, and Judges Lisa B. Kemler, James Clark, and Kathleen Uston at the Alexandria Circuit Court. During her clerkships, Mary developed significant experience analyzing and briefing complex procedural issues, as well as drafting judicial opinions, orders, and memoranda for civil and criminal cases.
While in law school, Mary served as Symposium and Articles Editor for the Georgetown Journal of Gender and the Law.
Experience
- Represents employers in employment disputes involving federal and state law claims, including discrimination, harassment, restrictive covenants, and other actions under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA), the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), and the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).
- Advises employers on personnel matters and compliance with federal and state laws, including wage and hour, discrimination and harassment, whistleblower, employee privacy, employee benefits, and labor laws.
- Counsels employers on workplace investigations, discrimination, and OSHA compliance.
- Prepares and revises employment related documents, including workplace policies and employee handbooks.
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, District of Columbia Bar Association
- Member, Virginia State Bar Association
- Member, Fairfax Bar Association
- Member, Alexandria Bar Association
Education
JD, Georgetown University Law Center, 2021
BA, University of Virginia, with distinction, 2016
Admissions
District of Columbia
Virginia
Courts
US Court of Appeals, Fourth Circuit
US District Court, District of Columbia
US District Court, Eastern District of Virginia
Clerkships
US District Court, Eastern District of Virginia
Court of Appeals of Virginia
Alexandria Circuit Court, Virginia
Languages
- Spanish