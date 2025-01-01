Overview

Mary represents clients in a diverse array of federal and state court employment law matters, including employment discrimination and harassment claims, wage and hour disputes, restrictive covenants agreements and trade secret litigation, wrongful termination allegations, and labor matters. She also counsels employers on federal and state employment rights and obligations, workplace investigations, discrimination, and OSHA compliance, and drafts employee handbooks and workplace policies.

Prior to joining the firm, Mary clerked for Judge Rebecca Beach Smith at the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Judge Daniel E. Ortiz at the Court of Appeals of Virginia, and Judges Lisa B. Kemler, James Clark, and Kathleen Uston at the Alexandria Circuit Court. During her clerkships, Mary developed significant experience analyzing and briefing complex procedural issues, as well as drafting judicial opinions, orders, and memoranda for civil and criminal cases.  

While in law school, Mary served as Symposium and Articles Editor for the Georgetown Journal of Gender and the Law

Experience

  • Represents employers in employment disputes involving federal and state law claims, including discrimination, harassment, restrictive covenants, and other actions under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA), the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), and the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).
  • Advises employers on personnel matters and compliance with federal and state laws, including wage and hour, discrimination and harassment, whistleblower, employee privacy, employee benefits, and labor laws.
  • Counsels employers on workplace investigations, discrimination, and OSHA compliance.
  • Prepares and revises employment related documents, including workplace policies and employee handbooks.

Affiliations

Professional

  • Member, District of Columbia Bar Association
  • Member, Virginia State Bar Association
  • Member, Fairfax Bar Association
  • Member, Alexandria Bar Association

Education

JD, Georgetown University Law Center, 2021

BA, University of Virginia, with distinction, 2016

Admissions

District of Columbia

Virginia

Courts

US Court of Appeals, Fourth Circuit

US District Court, District of Columbia

US District Court, Eastern District of Virginia

Clerkships

US District Court, Eastern District of Virginia

Court of Appeals of Virginia

Alexandria Circuit Court, Virginia

Languages

  • Spanish
Jump to Page