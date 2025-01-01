Mary represents clients in a diverse array of federal and state court employment law matters, including employment discrimination and harassment claims, wage and hour disputes, restrictive covenants agreements and trade secret litigation, wrongful termination allegations, and labor matters. She also counsels employers on federal and state employment rights and obligations, workplace investigations, discrimination, and OSHA compliance, and drafts employee handbooks and workplace policies.

Prior to joining the firm, Mary clerked for Judge Rebecca Beach Smith at the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Judge Daniel E. Ortiz at the Court of Appeals of Virginia, and Judges Lisa B. Kemler, James Clark, and Kathleen Uston at the Alexandria Circuit Court. During her clerkships, Mary developed significant experience analyzing and briefing complex procedural issues, as well as drafting judicial opinions, orders, and memoranda for civil and criminal cases.

While in law school, Mary served as Symposium and Articles Editor for the Georgetown Journal of Gender and the Law.