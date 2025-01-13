Marysia Laskowski
Counsel
Overview
Marysia’s practice focuses on corporate, securities, and regulatory matters involving financial institutions. She represents financial institutions and their holding companies in a wide range of corporate and regulatory matters, including corporate reorganizations, securities offerings, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and general bank regulatory matters. Marysia also assists clients in their reporting and disclosure obligations under federal and state securities laws and other regulations applicable to corporations and financial institutions.
Experience
- Representing parties in mergers and acquisitions, branch sales and purchases, tender offers, investments, and other transactions.
- Advising clients on state and federal laws and regulations affecting banking and financial services.
- Representing issuers in public and private offerings and advising on securities law compliance.
- Representing and counseling clients in the payments industry in connection with various transactional and regulatory issues.
- Representing financial institutions and their officers and directors in enforcement actions by regulatory agencies, including communicating with regulators to advocate for client interests.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended for FinTech, Legal 500 United States, 2024
- Selected as a Rising Star for Banking, Texas Monthly and Texas Super Lawyers Magazine, 2022-2023
Education
JD, The University of Texas School of Law, Order of the Coif, 2016
BS, University of Southern California, magna cum laude, 2011
Admissions
Texas
Languages
- English
- Polish