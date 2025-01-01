Mateo represents both buyers and sellers in the negotiation and drafting of purchase and sales agreements, loan documents, entity organizational documents, joint venture agreements and all other relevant materials for a variety of commercial real estate deals. In addition, he has experience representing banks, insurers, and other lenders, as well as institutional investors and borrowers in a wide range of commercial lending transactions such as mortgage and mezzanine financing, CMBS loans, loan assumptions, loan restructuring, negotiated workouts, foreclosures, and deed in-lieu transactions.

Over nearly a decade, Mateo has worked on several billion dollars’ worth of real estate transactions on behalf of sellers, buyers, borrowers and lenders. Throughout the entire process, from initial engagement to transaction closing, Mateo’s extensive experience gives him a comprehensive understanding of all sides to a real estate transaction, which allows Mateo to be practical in finding legally sound solutions that meet the business needs of his clients. Mateo’s approach to his transactions begins with a thorough analysis of the issues, and is followed by considering all competing options, brainstorming ideas, and developing effective solutions that protect and benefit his clients.

Mateo enjoys being creative when negotiating deal terms, and takes pride in being a practical problem-solver. Most importantly, he works to build consensus among parties on both sides of the table to resolve lingering issues, with the ultimate goal of ensuring client satisfaction with the end result.