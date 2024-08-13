Matt Chelf
Associate
Overview
Matt focuses his practice on commercial real estate transactions. Matt represents a variety of clients related to the development, construction, acquisition, disposition, financing, and leasing of commercial real estate in transactions across the US. He counsels buyers, sellers, lenders, investors, and developers in connection with their real estate assets, including industrial, mixed-use, retail, multifamily, and office properties.
Education
JD, University of Houston Law Center, summa cum laude, Houston Law Review, Order of the Coif and Order of the Barons, 2023
BA, Baylor University, magna cum laude, 2016
Admissions
Texas