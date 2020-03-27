Matt’s litigation practice focuses on commercial disputes, consumer class actions, product liability, including medical device litigation, personal injury, real estate and eminent domain. Matt joined the firm’s Litigation Team in Richmond in 1980, following a clerkship with the Hon. John Minor Wisdom on the United States Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. In 1994 Matt moved to the firm’s Atlanta office and continued his diverse litigation practice. He has tried numerous cases in state and federal courts and argued appeals in state and federal court. Matt was a founding member of the firm’s Pro Bono Committee in the 1980s and has served on the Boards of Legal Aid Societies in both Richmond and Atlanta. He is a past President of the Atlanta Legal Aid Society, Inc. His trial and appellate experience includes pro bono cases in state and federal courts. Matt is admitted to the U.S. Supreme Court, Second, Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, Eleventh and District of Columbia United States Circuit Courts of Appeal.