Matt’s practice focuses on real estate transactions, including acquisitions, dispositions, financing, leasing, sale-leasebacks, due diligence and development of commercial real estate. An associate on the capital finance and real estate team, Matt represents public and private companies, owners, developers, investors, private equity funds and major financial institutions in their commercial real estate transactions. His experience covers a wide range of real estate assets, including mixed-use, office, industrial, retail and multifamily projects throughout the country.