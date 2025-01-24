Matthew P. A. Chriss
Overview
Matt’s practice focuses on real estate transactions, including acquisitions, dispositions, financing, leasing, sale-leasebacks, due diligence and development of commercial real estate. An associate on the capital finance and real estate team, Matt represents public and private companies, owners, developers, investors, private equity funds and major financial institutions in their commercial real estate transactions. His experience covers a wide range of real estate assets, including mixed-use, office, industrial, retail and multifamily projects throughout the country.
During law school, Matt represented individuals and nonprofit organizations with limited financial resources as a student attorney at Washington and Lee’s Community Legal Practice Center. He was also a Lead Articles Editor for the Washington and Lee Journal of Civil Rights and Social Justice.
Matt’s prior work experience includes time spent at a leading, global commercial real estate brokerage firm.
News
- 2 Minute ReadJanuary 24, 2025News
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 21, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 25, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 30, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadJuly 14, 2023News
Education
JD, Washington and Lee University School of Law, cum laude, 2019
AB, Brown University, 2011
Admissions
Virginia