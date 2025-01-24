Overview

Matt’s practice focuses on real estate transactions, including acquisitions, dispositions, financing, leasing, sale-leasebacks, due diligence and development of commercial real estate. An associate on the capital finance and real estate team, Matt represents public and private companies, owners, developers, investors, private equity funds and major financial institutions in their commercial real estate transactions. His experience covers a wide range of real estate assets, including mixed-use, office, industrial, retail and multifamily projects throughout the country.

During law school, Matt represented individuals and nonprofit organizations with limited financial resources as a student attorney at Washington and Lee’s Community Legal Practice Center. He was also a Lead Articles Editor for the Washington and Lee Journal of Civil Rights and Social Justice.

Matt’s prior work experience includes time spent at a leading, global commercial real estate brokerage firm.

News

Education

JD, Washington and Lee University School of Law, cum laude, 2019

AB, Brown University, 2011

Admissions

Virginia

