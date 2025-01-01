Matt provides wide-ranging support on every aspect of closing MBS and ABS securitizations, for both public and private deals. Known for his responsiveness and collaborative approach, Matt works closely with deal teams to ensure transactions are executed efficiently and effectively. He advises banks, issuers, servicers, and other financial institutions in securitizations backed by mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit (HELOCs). He is experienced in a broad range of asset classes, including retail auto loans and leases, dealer floorplan receivables, small business loans, merchant cash advances, and credit card receivables.

In addition to asset-backed transactions, Matt counsels clients on warehouse lending arrangements, revolving credit facilities, and term loan structures.