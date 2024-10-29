Matt has a keen understanding of the fast-paced and rapidly-shifting world of real estate, and spends considerable time with his clients, getting to know their business and their long-term goals so he can best advise them on current transactions. He is known for his ability to close intricate lending transactions with precision and speed in a manner that is beneficial to all parties.

Matt focuses his practice on advising lenders and investors in all aspects of secured financings, with an emphasis on representing institutional lenders in the origination of securitized and portfolio mortgage loans and mezzanine loans. His experience includes construction and hospitality lending as well as credit facilities, co-lending and participation agreements. Additionally, Matt has experience representing clients in connection with repurchase and warehouse facilities, and loan-on-loan financing transactions.