Matthew assists clients with a range of securities transactions including debt and equity financings, registered debt offerings, SEC registered public offerings, Rule 144A/Regulation S debt offerings, private placements and dedicated utility rate securitization transactions. He also has experience advising clients on general corporate matters, including corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, due diligence and preparing ’33 and ’34 Act securities filings.

Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Matthew was a legal fellow at Start Small Think Big, where he advised low-income entrepreneurs on the legal issues pertaining to running a small business.