Overview

Matt advises and defends clients across industries with the strategic insights as former General Counsel for the US Environmental Protection Agency, former General Counsel for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and a former environmental litigator at the US Department of Justice.

Clients look to Matt to provide pragmatic and strategic solutions to complex regulatory, litigation and enforcement challenges facing their operations. Matt provides his clients with in-depth experience and knowledge respecting the pivotal recent changes in environmental regulation. As EPA General Counsel, he counseled on the development and defense of virtually every significant regulation proposed by EPA since 2017 and was personally involved in the highest profile environmental cases during that time, including two precedent setting environmental cases in the Supreme Court, County of Maui v. Hawaii Wildlife Fund and Atlantic Richfield Co. v. Christian. At EPA, Matt helped draft the Affordable Clean Energy Rule (the repeal and replacement of the Clean Power Plan) and the Navigable Waters Protection Rule (the new definition of the Waters of the United States (WOTUS)), the Clean Water Act Section 401 Certification Rule, the Safe Affordable Fuel-Efficient (SAFE) Vehicles Rule (regulating tailpipe emissions from passenger cars and light duty trucks), and other rulemakings. Additionally, Matt served as the chief attorney at the Florida Department of Environmental Protection advising on state policy and regulatory matters in regard to air, water, waste and public lands for the Department Secretary and the Governor’s Office. In light of this experience, Matt is able to provide deep insight into the regulatory processes of federal and state agencies in advising clients in permitting, compliance, and enforcement defense matters.

Matt has experience in an array of major federal environmental statutes, including the Clean Air Act, the Clean Water Act, the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA), the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA), the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), and the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), as well as the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and the Endangered Species Act (ESA). In the chemical regulation space, he assisted in implementing the new TSCA framework, working on the first set of chemical risk evaluations required under the new statute, and he counseled on major pesticide registration decisions, litigation and ESA consultations under FIFRA. Matt also assisted on EPA’s recent per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) action plan, to chart a course on regulatory actions to address issues with respect to manufacturing, cleanup, and drinking water protection. With this experience, Matt is regarded as a strategic advisor to Fortune 500 clients offering advice to help advance their business objectives while limiting exposure and risk to the company.

Matt also has significant experience as a litigator for the government and in the private sector, with particular knowledge in developing expert testimony. At the Department of Justice, he was a member of the trial team for the largest civil enforcement in history. In state government, he led the first enforcement action related to hydraulically fractured oil and gas extraction in the southwest Florida region and successfully argued an appeal in the 11th Circuit in the long running Everglades case. In private practice, he represented the State of Florida, in a water rights dispute with the State of Georgia before the US Supreme Court, resulting in a month long trial before a court appointed special master. Matt presented and examined expert witnesses, including developing testimony on the potential sea level rise impacts of climate change. He also successfully represented an industry leading chemical company in litigation over a Clean Water Act Total Maximum Daily Load in an interstate water body. Matt has worked on incident response teams and understands the delicate interplay between responsiveness and brand preservation. 

Based on his experience in both public service and private practice, Matt is particularly well versed in the legal ramifications and the changing climate of environmental regulations affecting the oil & gas, mining, chemical, and renewable energy industries.

Matt is admitted to practice before the Supreme Court of the United States.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Recommended for Environment: Regulatory and Environment: Litigation, Legal 500 United States, 2022-2024
  • Recognized as a Leader in Environment, District of Columbia, Chambers USA, 2023-2024
  • Recognized as 2021 Environmental Group of the Year, Law360, January 2022

  • Selected as a member of the Lawdragon Top 500 Environmental and Energy Lawyers (2021) and Lawdragon Green 500: Leaders in Environmental Law (2023, 2024)

  • 2021 Chambers USA Environment Law Firm of the Year

  • Appointed by US Senators Marco Rubio and Bill Nelson to Florida Federal Judicial Nominating Commission, 2015–2017
  • Florida Trend Magazine, Florida Legal Elite, 2015
  • Assistant Attorney General’s Award for Excellence for the Deepwater Horizon Litigation Team, 2011
  • Assistant Attorney General’s Award for Excellence for Providing Legal Advice Related to Border Fence Land Acquisition Project, 2008

Insights

Events & Speaking Engagements

  • Event
    Speaker
    Webinar: The Supreme Court's Remaking of Agency Authority, American Public Power Association
  • February 28, 2024
    Event
    Panelist
    Courthouse Steps Oral Argument: Ohio v. Environmental Protection Agency, The Federalist Society
  • September 26, 2023
    Event
    Speaker
    Keynote Address: What to Expect on Energy and Environment in the Final Year of the Biden Administration, Midwest Environmental Compliance Conference
  • July 19, 2023
    Event
    Speaker
    Federal Environmental Regulation and Enforcement Update, Annual Environmental Permitting Summer School
  • July 19, 2023
    Event
    Speaker
    Federal Environmental Regulation and Enforcement Update (CWA) (Climate), Annual Environmental Permitting Summer School
  • June 8, 2023
    Event
    Moderator
    Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency, The Federalist Society: Courthouse Steps Decision
  • June 27, 2023
    Event
    Speaker
    Farmland Capital Alliance: Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency (WOTUS)
  • June 6, 2023
    Event
    Speaker
    Impact of Sackett v. EPA on the WOTUS definition, Essential Minerals Association 2023 Annual Conference
  • May 1, 2023
    Event
    Speaker
    What’s Next for WOTUS and NWP Litigation and Rulemaking, American Gas Association Environmental Regulatory Action Committee Spring 2023 Meeting
  • March 30, 2023
    Event
    Guest Lecturer
    The impact of West Virginia v. EPA on the future of environmental law, and implications in South Florida, University of Miami Law School Student Chapter of The Federalist Society and the Environmental Law Society
  • March 29, 2023
    Event
    Speaker
    APA Litigation CLE, Houston Association of Corporate Counsel Meeting
  • February 17, 2023
    Event
    Panelist
    West Virginia v. EPA and the Impact on Greenhouse Gas Regulation and Upcoming Federal Regulatory Actions, The 74th Annual Energy Law Conference
  • October 11, 2022
    Event
    Speaker
    Energy Bar Association. Mid-Year Energy Forum
  • October 6, 2022
    Event
    Speaker
    Courthouse Steps Oral Argument: Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency, The Federalist Society
  • September 13-14, 2022
    Event
    Speaker
    Air Policy and Enforcement Panel Discussion, Midwest Environmental Compliance Conference
  • July 19-22, 2022
    Event
    Speaker
    WOTUS rule and developing Sackett case, Annual Environmental Permitting Summer School
  • July 12, 2022
    Event
    Speaker
    West Virginia v. EPA: Analyzing the Supreme Court’s Decision, Environmental Law Institute
  • July 11, 2022
    Event
    Speaker
    Climate Change in the Supreme Court – West Virginia v. The US Environmental Protection Agency, Hunton Andrews Kurth
  • June 30, 2022
    Event
    Speaker
    West Virginia v. EPA, Supreme Court Decision Pop-Up Event, US Chamber of Commerce
  • June 17, 2022
    Event
    Guest Lecturer
    PFAS and Emerging Liabilities Under CERCLA and RCRA, George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School Law and Economics Center
  • February 22, 2022
    Event
    Speaker
    Environmental Cost Determination: Improving and Modernizing Cost-Benefit Analysis in Rulemaking Process, Strafford CLE
  • February 4-5, 2022
    Event
    Florida Federalist Society, Eighth Annual Florida Chapter’s Conference
  • October 27, 2021
    Event
    Speaker
    Enforcement and Compliance, Midwest Environmental Compliance Conference
  • October 26, 2021
    Event
    Speaker
    Transition Roundtable: A Fast-Paced Analysis of The New Environmental Reality, Midwest Environmental Compliance Conference
  • October 1, 2021
    Event
    Speaker
    The Art of Making Effective Economic Arguments in Rulemaking Comments, State Solicitors General
  • September 29, 2021
    Event
    Speaker
    External Webinar: PFAS – Industry Impacts from Unprecedented Regulatory Actions
  • September 14, 2021
    Event
    Keynote Speaker
    Insights into Inner Workings of Federal Agencies, CropLife America and RISE Annual Meeting
  • July 17, 2021
    Event
    Presenter
    PFAS Regulatory Developments & Strategic Considerations, National Oilseed Processors Association
  • March 24, 2021
    Event
    Speaker
    Environmental Transition Seminar, REGFORM
  • January 19, 2021
    Event
    Speaker
    What to Expect in a Biden-Harris Administration on Environmental, Health, and Safety Issues
  • January 2021
    Event
    Speaker
    PFAS Regulation in the Biden Administration and Considerations for Private Equity and Hedge Fund
  • December 17, 2020
    Event
    Speaker
    The Biden Administration: Climate and the Environment at a Critical Juncture, Environmental Law Institute
  • December 8 , 2020
    Event
    Speaker
    Post-Election Analysis—What to Expect in Energy and Environmental Law, CCUS Conference
  • December 2020
    Event
    Speaker
    TSCA Overview, Association of Clean Water Act Administrators
  • December 2020
    Event
    Speaker
    Election 2020: Impacts on Federal Environmental Law and Policy
  • November 19, 2020
    Event
    Speaker
    Post-Election Analysis — What to Expect in Energy and Environmental Law, Environmental Business International
  • November 12, 2020
    Event
    Panelist
    “EPA’s Next 4 Years: Key Issues and Possible Approaches to Keeping the Environment in the Environmental Protection Agency,” American College of Environmental Lawyers
  • November 11, 2020
    Event
    Speaker
    A Post-Election Analysis: What to Expect in Energy and Environmental Law
  • November 10, 2020
    Event
    Co-presenter
    Forecast for Water and Natural Resources Regulations, National Waterways Conference 60th Annual Meeting
  • November 2020
    Event
    Panelist
    Waters of the U.S.: From Obama to Trump, Understanding How the Rule Impacts Agriculture in the Mid-Atlantic, The University of Maryland

Publications

Blog Posts

News

Education

JD, Florida State University College of Law, cum laude, 2004

BA, History and Philosophy, University of Florida, 1999

Admissions

District of Columbia

Florida

Courts

Supreme Court of the United States

US Court of Appeals, District of Columbia Circuit

US Court of Appeals, Sixth Circuit

US Court of Appeals, Eighth Circuit

US Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit

Government Service

General Counsel, US Environmental Protection Agency (2018-2020)

General Counsel, Florida Department of Environmental Protection (2013-2015)

Attorney, Law and Policy Section, Environment and Natural Resources Division, US Department of Justice (2007-2013)

Federal Policy Advisor, The State of Florida Washington Office (2005-2006)

Jump to Page