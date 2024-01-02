Matthew Nigriny
Associate
Matt focuses his practice on intellectual property prosecution and litigation. He provides clients with trademark counseling, prosecution, and enforcement advice. He is also registered to practice before the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and counsels clients on patent prosecution and litigation. And he advises clients on clearance, registration, and management of intellectual property assets, as well as IP and technology licenses, transfers, and other agreements.
- Assists companies across industries in the clearance, registration, and maintenance of trademarks in the US and worldwide.
- Prosecutes a broad range of patent applications, particularly in the areas of telecommunications and financial transactions, including related to blockchain and distributed ledger technology and artificial intelligence (AI).
- Performs intellectual property due diligence investigations for mergers and acquisitions.
- Handles discovery and prepares briefs, motions, and legal memoranda for complex IP litigation.
- Represented national lawn care products company in trademark enforcement matters.
- Selected as One to Watch for Intellectual Property Law and Litigation – Intellectual Property (2023-2024), The Best Lawyers in America
- October 22, 2018EventCo-presenterIs Your Look Worth a Million Bucks?: Trademark, Copyright, and Design Patent Protection, Virginia Bar Association Intellectual Property and Information Technology Law Section Fall CLE, Richmond, Virginia
- 2012PublicationAuthorRemembering the Consumer on the Advent of ICANN’s New gTLD Expansion, 91 N.C. L. Rev. 73
JD, University of North Carolina School of Law, high honors, North Carolina Law Review, Order of the Coif, 2013
BS, Mechanical Engineering, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, 2001
Virginia
US Patent and Trademark Office