Matt focuses his practice on intellectual property prosecution and litigation. He provides clients with trademark counseling, prosecution, and enforcement advice. He is also registered to practice before the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and counsels clients on patent prosecution and litigation. And he advises clients on clearance, registration, and management of intellectual property assets, as well as IP and technology licenses, transfers, and other agreements.

  • Assists companies across industries in the clearance, registration, and maintenance of trademarks in the US and worldwide.
  • Prosecutes a broad range of patent applications, particularly in the areas of telecommunications and financial transactions, including related to blockchain and distributed ledger technology and artificial intelligence (AI).
  • Performs intellectual property due diligence investigations for mergers and acquisitions.
  • Handles discovery and prepares briefs, motions, and legal memoranda for complex IP litigation.
  • Represented national lawn care products company in trademark enforcement matters.

Honors & Recognitions

  • Selected as One to Watch for Intellectual Property Law and Litigation – Intellectual Property (2023-2024), The Best Lawyers in America

Education

JD, University of North Carolina School of Law, high honors, North Carolina Law Review, Order of the Coif, 2013

BS, Mechanical Engineering, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, 2001

Virginia

US Patent and Trademark Office

