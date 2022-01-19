Matt is an associate in the firm’s antitrust and consumer protection practice group who focuses his practice on complex litigation and government regulatory actions.

Matt counsels clients in a range of industries, responding to their antitrust, consumer protection, and commercial dispute needs. He has experience practicing in federal and state courts across the country, and has arbitrated before both domestic and international tribunals.

Matt maintains an active commitment to pro bono service. He volunteers with the Mid-Atlantic Innoncence Project and co-authored a US Supreme Court amicus brief in Uzuegbunam v. Preczewski.