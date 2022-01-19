Matthew J. Revis
Overview
Matt is an associate in the firm’s antitrust and consumer protection practice group who focuses his practice on complex litigation and government regulatory actions.
Matt counsels clients in a range of industries, responding to their antitrust, consumer protection, and commercial dispute needs. He has experience practicing in federal and state courts across the country, and has arbitrated before both domestic and international tribunals.
Matt maintains an active commitment to pro bono service. He volunteers with the Mid-Atlantic Innoncence Project and co-authored a US Supreme Court amicus brief in Uzuegbunam v. Preczewski.
While in law school, Matt served on the William & Mary Law Review and was a member of both the Moot Court and Alternative Dispute Resolution competition teams. He interned with the Honorable David J. Novak in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, the Virginia Solicitor General’s Office, and the Honorable Eric G. Bruggink in the US Court of Federal Claims.
Relevant Experience
- Advised national retailers on federal and state regulatory compliance.
- Represented nationwide grocer in regulatory action before state enforcement agencies.
- Litigated complex commercial disputes in federal and state courts throughout the US for companies in the retail, data collection, infrastructure, refinery, and private equity sectors.
- Provided claim valuation for hedge fund exploring litigation funding opportunities.
- Arbitrated multi-million dollar commercial disputes in London and AAA tribunals.
- Negotiated cease and desist against national retailer for deceptive advertising practices.
- Mediated resolution of commercial disputes prior to commencement of lawsuit.
- Counseled healthcare organization through event cancellation of multiple conferences hosting thousands of domestic and international attendees.
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, ABA Antitrust Law Section
Education
JD, William & Mary Law School, cum laude, 2019
BA, Political Science/Government and Constitutional Studies, Christopher Newport University, magna cum laude, 2016
Admissions
District of Columbia
Virginia