Leveraging his technical experience, Matt focuses his practice on software-related litigation, software license audits, trademark enforcement, and computer forensics investigations. He has represented corporate clients in federal district courts and courts of appeals across the United States, as well as in the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Matt also devotes a significant portion of his practice to pre-litigation counseling and investigations, seeking to prevent or resolve disputes before they reach court.

Before embarking on his legal career, Matt worked as a software developer in the financial sector and developed technical collection tools for the US Intelligence Community. He is a certified commercial airplane pilot and spends much of his free time flying and maintaining a homebuilt airplane.