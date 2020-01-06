Matthew J. Ricciardi
Overview
Leveraging his technical experience, Matt focuses his practice on software-related litigation, software license audits, trademark enforcement, and computer forensics investigations. He has represented corporate clients in federal district courts and courts of appeals across the United States, as well as in the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Matt also devotes a significant portion of his practice to pre-litigation counseling and investigations, seeking to prevent or resolve disputes before they reach court.
Before embarking on his legal career, Matt worked as a software developer in the financial sector and developed technical collection tools for the US Intelligence Community. He is a certified commercial airplane pilot and spends much of his free time flying and maintaining a homebuilt airplane.
Experience
- Represents leading national insurance company in a variety of intellectual proper matters, including i) enforcing a portfolio of famous trademarks and ii) litigating extensively with a former software vendor in an action that is currently on appeal after having obtained summary judgment.
- Represents leading supermarket chains in software license audits and retail products trademark litigation.
- Serves as pro bono counsel to The George Mason University Ice Hockey Foundation, promoting college and youth ice hockey in northern Virginia and negotiating a build-to-suit lease for a new hockey facility.
- Assists several commercial space companies in navigating international trademark issues and securing rights in future mission names.
- Advises a toy and home goods retailer on trademark, trade dress, and related IP issues in connection with new product development and package designs.
- Defended a name brand consumer electronics company against patent infringement claims, not only securing a dismissal of all claims, but also recovering nearly half a million dollars in attorneys’ fees.
- Represented a Fortune 500 chemical company in a series of related patent, antitrust, and business tort cases involving flexographic printing technology.
- Represented a European API supplier in Hatch-Waxman pharmaceutical patent litigation involving chiral platinum-based compounds.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Selected as a Rising Star for Intellectual Property Litigation (2014-2021), The Washington Post Magazine
- Named a Rising Star in Washington, DC (2014-2019), Washington, DC Super Lawyers magazine
Education
JD, The George Washington University Law School, 2006
BS, Computer Science, The George Washington University, summa cum laude, 2003
Admissions
District of Columbia
Virginia
US Patent and Trademark Office
Courts
US Supreme Court
US Court of Appeals, Federal Circuit
US Court of Appeals, Second Circuit
US Court of Appeals, Sixth Circuit
US District Court, District of Columbia
US District Court, District of Maryland
US District Court, Eastern District of Texas
US District Court, Eastern District of Virginia